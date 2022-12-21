We're Not Very Worried About Albireo Pharma's (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Albireo Pharma Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at September 2022, Albireo Pharma had cash of US$222m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$116m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2022 it had roughly 23 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Albireo Pharma Growing?

Albireo Pharma reduced its cash burn by 4.9% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. But that's nothing compared to its mouth-watering operating revenue growth of 433%. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Albireo Pharma Raise More Cash Easily?

Albireo Pharma seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Albireo Pharma's cash burn of US$116m is about 29% of its US$395m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

Is Albireo Pharma's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Albireo Pharma's revenue growth was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Albireo Pharma's situation. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Albireo Pharma that investors should know when investing in the stock.

