We're Not Very Worried About Allbirds' (NASDAQ:BIRD) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Allbirds Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Allbirds last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$289m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$75m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 3.8 years from December 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Allbirds will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Allbirds Growing?

Allbirds actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 53% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 27% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Allbirds To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Allbirds seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Allbirds' cash burn of US$75m is about 9.6% of its US$779m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Allbirds' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Allbirds' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. One real positive is that analysts are forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Allbirds that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

