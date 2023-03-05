We're Not Very Worried About Allied Gaming & Entertainment's (NASDAQ:AGAE) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Allied Gaming & Entertainment Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In September 2022, Allied Gaming & Entertainment had US$84m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$11m. Therefore, from September 2022 it had 7.8 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Allied Gaming & Entertainment Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Allied Gaming & Entertainment is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 28% in the last year. But looking on the bright side, its revenue gained by 79%, lending some credence to the growth narrative. Of course, with spend going up shareholders will want to see fast growth continue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Allied Gaming & Entertainment is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Allied Gaming & Entertainment To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Allied Gaming & Entertainment seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a market capitalisation of US$54m and burnt through US$11m last year, which is 20% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

Is Allied Gaming & Entertainment's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Allied Gaming & Entertainment's revenue growth was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Allied Gaming & Entertainment that you should be aware of before investing.

