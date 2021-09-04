We're Not Very Worried About Botanix Pharmaceuticals' (ASX:BOT) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Botanix Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Botanix Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$22m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$3.0m. Therefore, from June 2021 it had 7.2 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Botanix Pharmaceuticals Growing?

Botanix Pharmaceuticals managed to reduce its cash burn by 83% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue dropped 9.1% during the same time frame. It seems to be growing nicely. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Botanix Pharmaceuticals has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Botanix Pharmaceuticals To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Botanix Pharmaceuticals seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of AU$77m and burnt through AU$3.0m last year, which is 3.9% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Botanix Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Botanix Pharmaceuticals' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

