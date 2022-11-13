We're Not Very Worried About BSQUARE's (NASDAQ:BSQR) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does BSQUARE Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2022, BSQUARE had US$37m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$4.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 8.8 years as of September 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is BSQUARE Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that BSQUARE is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 32% in the last year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 11% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how BSQUARE has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can BSQUARE Raise More Cash Easily?

BSQUARE seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$22m, BSQUARE's US$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 19% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About BSQUARE's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of BSQUARE's cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about BSQUARE's situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for BSQUARE that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

