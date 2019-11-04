We're Not Very Worried About Culturecom Holdings's (HKG:343) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Culturecom Holdings (HKG:343) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Culturecom Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at March 2019, Culturecom Holdings had cash of HK$229m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through HK$20m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2019. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Culturecom Holdings Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Culturecom Holdings reduced its cash burn by 32% during the last year. But the revenue dip of 38% in the same period was a bit concerning. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Culturecom Holdings has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Culturecom Holdings To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Culturecom Holdings seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of HK$161m, Culturecom Holdings's HK$20m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Culturecom Holdings's Cash Burn?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Culturecom Holdings's cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what Culturecom Holdings's CEO gets paid each year.