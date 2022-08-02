We're Not Very Worried About DroneShield's (ASX:DRO) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for DroneShield (ASX:DRO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does DroneShield Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. DroneShield has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the AU$9.5m in cash it held at December 2021. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$6.8m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 17 months from December 2021. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is DroneShield Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that DroneShield actually boosted its cash burn by 25%, year on year. Having said that, it's revenue is up a very solid 91% in the last year, so there's plenty of reason to believe in the growth story. The company needs to keep up that growth, if it is to really please shareholders. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how DroneShield is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For DroneShield To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like DroneShield is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

DroneShield's cash burn of AU$6.8m is about 8.7% of its AU$78m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About DroneShield's Cash Burn?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought DroneShield's revenue growth was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for DroneShield you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

