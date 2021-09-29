We're Not Very Worried About Eastern Iron's (ASX:EFE) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. Indeed, Eastern Iron (ASX:EFE) stock is up 378% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Eastern Iron's cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does Eastern Iron Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2021, Eastern Iron had AU$1.5m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$792k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 23 months from June 2021. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Eastern Iron's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Eastern Iron doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$37.0 in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. The skyrocketing cash burn up 119% year on year certainly tests our nerves. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Eastern Iron makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Eastern Iron Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Eastern Iron shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Eastern Iron has a market capitalisation of AU$37m and burnt through AU$792k last year, which is 2.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Eastern Iron's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Eastern Iron's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Eastern Iron you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

