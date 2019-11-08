We're Not Very Worried About G1 Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:GTHX) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might G1 Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. G1 Therapeutics has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$300m in cash it held at September 2019. In the last year, its cash burn was US$93m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years as of September 2019. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is G1 Therapeutics's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

G1 Therapeutics didn't record any revenue over the last year, indicating that it's an early stage company still developing its business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. With the cash burn rate up 35% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. However, the company's true cash runway will therefore be shorter than suggested above, if spending continues to increase. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For G1 Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While G1 Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$882m, G1 Therapeutics's US$93m in cash burn equates to about 10% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is G1 Therapeutics's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way G1 Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. While it's important to consider hard data like the metrics discussed above, many investors would also be interested to note that G1 Therapeutics insiders have been trading shares in the company. Click here to find out if they have been buying or selling.