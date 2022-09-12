We're Not Very Worried About Hawthorn Resources' (ASX:HAW) Cash Burn Rate

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Hawthorn Resources (ASX:HAW) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Check out our latest analysis for Hawthorn Resources

When Might Hawthorn Resources Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Hawthorn Resources last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$11m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$2.2m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.9 years as of December 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Hawthorn Resources' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Hawthorn Resources doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$18k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 97%. Oftentimes, increased cash burn simply means a company is accelerating its business development, but one should always be mindful that this causes the cash runway to shrink. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Hawthorn Resources due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Easily Can Hawthorn Resources Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Hawthorn Resources shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Hawthorn Resources has a market capitalisation of AU$33m and burnt through AU$2.2m last year, which is 6.6% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Hawthorn Resources' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Hawthorn Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Hawthorn Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Water Group to Host Gala Dinner as Part of Continued Market Outreach Efforts

    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Blue Water Group will be hosting the Blue Water Gala Dinner 2022 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in November, which will drive the Group's efforts to broaden market outreach.Blue Water GroupTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8723/136737_8552b5dbb4cf7b00_001full.jpgIn the press statement issued by Blue Water Group, it is mentioned that "This Gala will be a key component of our ma

  • With TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may consider...

  • These Return Metrics Don't Make Telstra (ASX:TLS) Look Too Strong

    If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? Typically...

  • SEC to open digital asset office as it cranks up regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies

    Amid an increased focus on cryptocurrency among global regulators and lawmakers, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is launching a new office dedicated to reviewing filings related to digital assets. See related article: MicroStrategy and Michael Saylor sued by District of Columbia for evading taxes Fast facts The SEC is adding the Office of […]

  • BOJ set to end COVID-relief scheme, but no change to loose policy

    The Bank of Japan is expected to end as scheduled a pandemic-relief funding scheme this month and discuss adjustments to a policy guidance that flags the COVID-19 pandemic as the top economic risk, three sources familiar with its thinking say. A final decision will be made at the BOJ's policy meeting on Sept. 21-22, when the board will scrutinise data to ensure Japan's persistently high coronavirus cases do not lead to a sharp drop in economic activity, the sources said. Japan's economy expanded an annualised 2.2% in April-June, staging a slower-than-expected rebound from a COVID-induced slump as a resurgence in infections, supply constraints and rising raw material costs weigh on consumption and output.

  • AirAsia parent to add three A321 freighters to fleet

    The freighters would be leased from BBAM Limited Partnership, Capital A said in a statement. Teleport last year began operating its first freighter, a Boeing Co 737-800 based in Bangkok, as the parent company looked to diversify revenue and take advantage of a boom in e-commerce. Francis Anthony, head of commercial cargo at Teleport, said the A321s would allow it to serve such key markets as China from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

  • CATL’s Battery Rival Starts Gauging Demand for $2 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery maker CALB Co. has started gauging investor demand for its $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering. Most Read from BloombergRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Warns of Winter as Russians Pull BackThe Jiangsu-based lithium battery maker

  • Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

    Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...

  • How Ozzy Came Back From Hell

    Severe health issues had the Prince of Darkness thinking he’d never go onstage again. Then he surprised everyone — including himself

  • Stocks That Offer Income and Stability in These Tough Times

    In a year when the S&P 500 index is down 15%, there are multiple energy and financial stocks that offer fat dividends and have outperformed the market.

  • Reality sinks in as Queen Elizabeth bids final farewell to beloved Balmoral

    For three days, the nation had struggled with the concept that Queen Elizabeth II was, somehow, no longer with us. On Sunday at 10.06am, the first sight of Her Majesty’s coffin marked the moment when, for many of us, reality finally began to sink in.

  • Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022

    Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These stocks have what it takes to provide shareholders solid returns if they take a long-term view on investing.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unparalleled Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These highly innovative companies are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.