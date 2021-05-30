We're Not Very Worried About Hornby's (LON:HRN) Cash Burn Rate

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Hornby (LON:HRN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Hornby's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2020, Hornby had cash of UK£4.0m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£2.0m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of September 2020. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Hornby Growing?

Happily, Hornby is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 67% over the last year. And revenue is up 24% in that same period; also a good sign. It seems to be growing nicely. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Hornby has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Hornby To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Hornby seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Hornby has a market capitalisation of UK£94m and burnt through UK£2.0m last year, which is 2.1% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Hornby's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Hornby's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hornby that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

