We're Not Very Worried About ImpediMed's (ASX:IPD) Cash Burn Rate

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should ImpediMed (ASX:IPD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Check out our latest analysis for ImpediMed

When Might ImpediMed Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2022, ImpediMed had AU$41m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$21m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 23 months from June 2022. Notably, analysts forecast that ImpediMed will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 2 years. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is ImpediMed Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that ImpediMed is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 33% in the last year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 26% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can ImpediMed Raise More Cash Easily?

While ImpediMed seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$125m, ImpediMed's AU$21m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is ImpediMed's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of ImpediMed's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for ImpediMed that investors should know when investing in the stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway sells shares in Chinese EV maker BYD for the first time in 14 years - and rakes in a 3,400% profit

    Buffett's company disposed of 1.3 million shares of the Chinese electric-vehicle maker for $47 million, after teasing a sale in July.

  • Citi warns chip stocks have yet to bottom

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bernstein maintaining its Sell rating on Intel and Citi’s warning on chip stocks.

  • Mikhail Gorbachev, Who Sank the Soviet Empire With His Own Glasnost, Dead at 91

    ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty ImagesFormer Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at age 91, Russian state media reported on Tuesday. Long before he died, the final Soviet leader had been consigned to near political oblivion in Russia.After losing power in December 1991 when the Soviet Union imploded, he tried to persuade his countrymen that he neither sought nor triggered the collapse of the enormous state he once ruled. “I not only didn’t want it, I thought it would be a drama, even a t

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Ford (F) to Work on 2nd Electric Truck After F-150 Lightning

    Ford (F) is gearing up for another electric truck, different from the F-150 pickup. It is anticipated to come to market in 2025, with retail buyers as its main target group.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • 8 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Under-the-Radar Value Investor

    This article discusses 8 best stocks to buy now according to an under-the-radar value investor. If you are interested in knowing only about the top four picks, you can check them here: 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now. The under-the-radar value investor we are talking about is Mark Massey (not the jazz pianist and composer). […]

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • Popular YouTuber flees Thailand after allegedly scamming over 6,000 victims out of $55 million

    A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly left the country after it was discovered that she allegedly defrauded over 6,000 victims out of two billion baht (approximately $55 million). Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used her platform to lure victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in short periods of time. The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of 25 percent returns for three-month contracts and 30 percent returns for six-month contracts.

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfoli

  • Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla

    With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an […]