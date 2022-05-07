We're Not Very Worried About Interlink Electronics' (NASDAQ:LINK) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Interlink Electronics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2022, Interlink Electronics had cash of US$10m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$288k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from March 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Interlink Electronics Growing?

Over the last year, Interlink Electronics maintained its cash burn at a fairly steady level. And while its operating revenue growth of 17% didn't shoot the lights out, it does, at least, point to business traction. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Interlink Electronics is building its business over time.

Can Interlink Electronics Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Interlink Electronics seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$65m, Interlink Electronics' US$288k in cash burn equates to about 0.4% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Interlink Electronics' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Interlink Electronics' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash burn reduction was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Interlink Electronics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

