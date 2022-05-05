We're Not Very Worried About Lepidico's (ASX:LPD) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Lepidico (ASX:LPD) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Lepidico Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Lepidico last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$10m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$9.0m. Therefore, from December 2021 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Lepidico To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Lepidico has a market capitalisation of AU$203m and burnt through AU$9.0m last year, which is 4.5% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Lepidico's Cash Burn Situation?

Because Lepidico is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. While cash burning companies are always comparatively risky, we think its cash burn situation seems ok, on balance. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 3 warning signs for Lepidico (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

