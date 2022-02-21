We're Not Very Worried About Micro-X's (ASX:MX1) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should Micro-X (ASX:MX1) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Micro-X Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Micro-X last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$30m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$11m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.8 years as of June 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Micro-X Growing?

On balance, we think it's mildly positive that Micro-X trimmed its cash burn by 7.7% over the last twelve months. But the revenue dip of 11% in the same period was a bit concerning. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Micro-X Raise More Cash Easily?

Micro-X seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Micro-X's cash burn of AU$11m is about 11% of its AU$99m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Micro-X's Cash Burn A Worry?

Even though its falling revenue makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Micro-X's cash runway was relatively promising. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Micro-X that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

