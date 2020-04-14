We're Not Very Worried About Nearmap's (ASX:NEA) Cash Burn Rate

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Nearmap (ASX:NEA) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Nearmap Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Nearmap last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$50m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$33m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 18 months from December 2019. Importantly, analysts think that Nearmap will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Nearmap Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Nearmap increased its cash burn by 228% in the last twelve months. On the bright side, at least operating revenue was up 37% over the same period, giving some cause for hope. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Nearmap Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Nearmap is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash to drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Nearmap has a market capitalisation of AU$568m and burnt through AU$33m last year, which is 5.8% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Nearmap's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Nearmap's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Nearmap's situation. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 2 warning signs for Nearmap that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.