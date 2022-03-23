We're Not Very Worried About PetVivo Holdings' (NASDAQ:PETV) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does PetVivo Holdings Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. PetVivo Holdings has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the US$7.6m in cash it held at December 2021. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.2m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years from December 2021. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is PetVivo Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, PetVivo Holdings doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$65k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Its cash burn positively exploded in the last year, up 204%. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can PetVivo Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, PetVivo Holdings shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$27m, PetVivo Holdings' US$3.2m in cash burn equates to about 12% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is PetVivo Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought PetVivo Holdings' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about PetVivo Holdings' situation. On another note, PetVivo Holdings has 6 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

