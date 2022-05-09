We're Not Very Worried About Race Oncology's (ASX:RAC) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Race Oncology's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Race Oncology last reported its balance sheet in December 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$37m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$6.2m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2021 it had 5.9 years of cash runway. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Race Oncology's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Race Oncology reported revenue of AU$708k last year, it didn't actually have any revenue from operations. To us, that makes it a pre-revenue company, so we'll look to its cash burn trajectory as an assessment of its cash burn situation. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 123%. With spending growing that quickly, shareholders will be hoping that the money is prudently spent. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Race Oncology due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Hard Would It Be For Race Oncology To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Race Oncology shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Race Oncology's cash burn of AU$6.2m is about 2.0% of its AU$312m market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Race Oncology's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Race Oncology's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Race Oncology (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

