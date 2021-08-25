We're Not Very Worried About Rhinomed's (ASX:RNO) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, Rhinomed (ASX:RNO) stock is up 335% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Rhinomed's cash burn is too risky. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Rhinomed Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Rhinomed last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$5.4m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$4.4m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of December 2020. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Rhinomed Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Rhinomed reduced its cash burn by 26% during the last year. And operating revenue was up by 6.6% too. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Rhinomed is building its business over time.

How Hard Would It Be For Rhinomed To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Even though it seems like Rhinomed is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Rhinomed has a market capitalisation of AU$85m and burnt through AU$4.4m last year, which is 5.2% of the company's market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Rhinomed's Cash Burn A Worry?

The good news is that in our view Rhinomed's cash burn situation gives shareholders real reason for optimism. Not only was its cash burn reduction quite good, but its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Rhinomed's situation. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Rhinomed (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

