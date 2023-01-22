We're Not Very Worried About Vox Royalty's (CVE:VOX) Cash Burn Rate

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Vox Royalty (CVE:VOX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Vox Royalty Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In September 2022, Vox Royalty had US$3.7m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$3.4m. That means it had a cash runway of around 13 months as of September 2022. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Vox Royalty Growing?

Vox Royalty managed to reduce its cash burn by 66% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 109% during the period was even more impressive. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Vox Royalty Raise More Cash Easily?

While Vox Royalty seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Vox Royalty has a market capitalisation of US$100m and burnt through US$3.4m last year, which is 3.4% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Vox Royalty's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Vox Royalty's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash runway was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Vox Royalty has 4 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

