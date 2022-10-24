We're Not Very Worried About Warrego Energy's (ASX:WGO) Cash Burn Rate

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Warrego Energy's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Warrego Energy had AU$34m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$17m. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.0 years as of June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Warrego Energy's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Warrego Energy has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced AU$5.0m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 52% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Warrego Energy To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Warrego Energy's cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Warrego Energy's cash burn of AU$17m is about 9.7% of its AU$177m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Warrego Energy's Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Warrego Energy is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its cash runway wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 2 warning signs for Warrego Energy that investors should know when investing in the stock.

