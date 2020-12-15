'We're not wanted': Homeless people were put in hotels to keep them safe. Now they're being evicted

Romina Ruiz-Goiriena, USA TODAY

By Christmas, Christa Gillette could be homeless. Again.

The 60-year-old legal secretary and her 16-month-old service dog, Shepherd have been cooped up since April in a San Francisco hotel, a safe refuge in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

For Gillette, who has been experiencing homelessness on-and-off since 2004 after a domestic violence dispute, the peach-colored room of her own was a "godsend" to avoid the virus.

"I have finally been able to get some rest," she said.

For nearly a year, San Francisco, like many cities across the U.S., has been housing people experiencing homelessness in motel and hotels with money officials received from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The federal measure passed in March allocated $150 billion in direct assistance to municipalities for expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency and an additional $4 billion nationwide to shelter the homeless.

In this May 21, 2020, file photo, rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco&#39;s Civic Center.
In this May 21, 2020, file photo, rectangles designed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by encouraging social distancing line a city-sanctioned homeless encampment at San Francisco's Civic Center.

Now, with the federal deadline to spend the CARES Act money set to expire by Dec. 31 and amid growing complaints over the costly hotel shelter programs, many city officials are considering putting homeless people back on the streets or in crowded shelters, just as the pandemic is hitting new deadly records. Nearly half of them—around 40 percent—are Black and already at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus.

“They are telling us we have to be ready to go by Dec. 21. People at the hotel have been so nice and so good to me, I am afraid of where we might end up next," said Gillette, who is Black and is wheel-chair bound. She leaves the hotel only sparingly, such as when she went to bury her nephew who died from COVID at the age of 40.

Gillette said one of the things she appreciates the most is having clean warm linens, regularly changed out by housekeeping staff—a far cry from the rainy sidewalk she and her dog slept on before a hotel room was assigned.

Homeless people in other cities have also been told to find alternative shelter.

In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, some homeless people refused to go after city officials said they had to leave the Rodeway Inn and Suites and other hotels. In Aurora, Colorado officials closed out its motel program and told needy residents to go to shelters. In Minnesota, the threat of evicting 50 homeless people from a Bloomington hotel sparked a protest after Thanksgiving.

Affordable housing experts argue the hotel shelter programs were merely a quick fix and the emergency money should have instead gone toward more permanent housing solutions.

“This was a huge missed opportunity,” said Eugene Jones Jr., CEO of Atlanta’s Housing Authority. “The problem did not simply necessitate more spending, but better and more creative spending.”

San Francisco removes thousands of homeless from hotel rooms

In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed was criticized last month after announcing the more than 2,300 homeless people staying in hotels would be transferred out in 30 days.

Funding the Shelter-in-Place hotel program for a full year costs $178 million.

“Our hotel program was always temporary,” said Breed at the time. She assured no one would end up back on the street when the program shuttered in late December.

The announcement, however, failed to explain where or how clients would be rehoused. Housing advocates and progressive leaders on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors pushed back, calling the mayor’s promises to find homeless people new shelter impossible because of the city's chronic affordable housing and transitional housing shortages. In response, the mayor pledged to slow down the closure of the hotels.

"People in San Francisco wait on average 20 years for a housing placement; they need a Social Security Number and an ID," said Brian Edwards, of the Coalition on Homelessness, a policy and advocacy organization that fights for housing justice and human rights. "Where are people going to get that in 30 days?"

San Francisco's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH), the local agency responsible for keeping stock of available units and processing requests, said it would be difficult to rehouse clients, citing reduced staff to perform intakes and closed government offices for in-person services.

Meanwhile, health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have continued to discourage officials from housing homeless people in large shelters amid an ongoing need for social distancing.

A vote Tuesday could delay the deadline to relocate the homeless until February.

Tyree Leslie, 51, takes a Christmas selfie in his hotel room where he has been riding out the pandemic. Leslie, a teacher who works with students receiving special education services, has been experiencing homelessness about a year after losing his job and safety net.
Tyree Leslie, 51, takes a Christmas selfie in his hotel room where he has been riding out the pandemic. Leslie, a teacher who works with students receiving special education services, has been experiencing homelessness about a year after losing his job and safety net.

For 51-year-old Tyree Leslie, a teacher who works with students receiving special education services, having a hotel room has helped him prioritize his mental health.

Leslie decorated the striped baby pink wall with a homemade sign that read "HOME" in blue and yellow block letters.

"Most African American men don't get to focus on ourselves," said Leslie, who is experiencing homelessness for the first time in his life. "I'm using this time to put my self-care first."

A composite of photos of Tyree Leslie&#39;s hotel room in San Francisco. After experiencing homelessness for a year, Leslie said having a hotel room has helped him&#xa0;prioritize his mental health.
A composite of photos of Tyree Leslie's hotel room in San Francisco. After experiencing homelessness for a year, Leslie said having a hotel room has helped him prioritize his mental health.

Nicholas Garrett, 41, has been homeless for over a year after a breakup and work-related neck injury. He said he slept in a tent before he moved into his publicly-funded hotel room.

"I don't know what we would do if they took hotel rooms away from us right now," he said. "So many of us have made so much progress.”

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston has led the charge urging the city to keep and expand the hotel program. He said the lack of public support stems from "a classist and often racist view of people who have been cast aside and marginalized in a capitalist system that has generated complete unaffordability for most people in major cities."

"Once people are in a hotel, they should never have to face going back into the street," said Preston.

Some residents complain about homeless assistance programs

In Anchorage, Alaska, officials began using a mix of shelters and hotels to house the homeless when the virus first erupted. This fall, the number of COVID-19 infections linked to the Brother Francis homeless shelter elicited the arrival of epidemiologists and a CDC contact trace team.

But when the Anchorage Assembly announced it would purchase three hotel buildings to house the homeless using $12.5 million of CARES Act funding, many residents pushed back, saying the new properties would drive down property values and increase crime.

Hundreds protested and some lodged complaints to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Inspector General in Washington, prompting a public hearing and several meetings between local and federal officials to determine the appropriate use of the stimulus money.

A view of downtown Anchorage Alaska.
A view of downtown Anchorage Alaska.

"To be honest, we were shocked considering we had this idea based on what other larger cities were doing," said Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera. "But, we understood that the bold measure could save a lot of lives."

The Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness found 7,900of the city's 290,000 residents sought some form of assistance because of homelessness in 2019. Alaska Native residents make up nearly half of the city's homeless population.

In the end, the federal government acquiesced, instructing the city of Anchorage to purchase the buildings and have the shelters up and running by the end of the year in keeping with the congressional deadline. If they couldn't move homeless people to those properties before the end of the year, federal officials said they could spend CARES funds on first-responder payroll and use the city's general funds to purchase the properties.

Rivera said the plan is to have the housing program open by the end of the year.

New York debates what to do with homeless residents

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will move homeless people housed in hotels during the pandemic to shelters in part because residents were complaining about quality of life problems.

For wealthy New York residents on the Upper West Side, homeless people sitting outside the upscale Lucerne Hotel were grounds for legal action. Complaints focused on loitering, public urination and panhandling. A 15,000-person Facebook group quickly filled with messages describing the men as trash, scum and thugs. A majority of the men housed at the Lucerne are Black.

“Someone needs to send in animal control,” one Facebook user wrote.

Chimed in another: "They need to hose down the filth.”

Joshua Goldfein, staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, said the criticism over the hotel shelter program reflects "blatant racism."

Randy Mastro, a former deputy mayor for Rudolph W. Giuliani who is representing tenants suing over the hotel shelter program, said the hotel rooms were only supposed to be a temporary housing solution.

On the eve before Thanksgiving, the Manhattan Supreme Court ruled the men would have to vacate the hotel. Then, in a last-minute reversal in early December, the Appellate Division of New York State Supreme Court issued an interim stay, after various men from the Lucerne filed a motion claiming the move would "irreparably harm them" and "disrupt their mental health and substance abuse recovery programs."

"It's testament to how well these 235 men are doing, 54 have transitioned out to permanent housing and 50 of them have jobs," said Michael Hiller, the lawyer representing the residents. "This the opportunity to turn the corner on homelessness."

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development estimates 78,000 people are experiencing homelessness in New York City, making it the epicenter of the country's homeless population. New York City was awarded $331 million of CARES money for the state's homeless.

Shams DaBaron, 51, a hip-hop pioneer, documentarian and writer who has experienced homelessness on-and-off since aging out of the state's foster care system, contracted COVID-19 at a shelter before he was allowed to move into the Lucerne Hotel. He said he's come to regard the men at the Lucerne as family and the Upper West Side as home.

"We play games upstairs, watch movies," said DaBaron who also has a frontline job with other hotel tenants picking up trash in the neighborhood.

DaBaron, who has become an advocate known as "Da Homeless Hero" in New York City, said the legal battle to remove him and others from the hotel has been traumatic.

"They didn't want us where we came from, they don't want us here and they don't want us where we're going," said DaBaron . "This isn't about homelessness as much as it's about the inequities that exist in all fabrics of society. Something is wrong with this picture."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID relief package ends: Homeless people face eviction from hotels

Latest Stories

  • Biden coughs his way through first speech since being confirmed as president-elect: ‘Hand him a glass of water!’

    President-elect Biden blamed his throat clearing and coughing on a little cold

  • Hunter Biden Email Reportedly Shows $400,000 in Unreported Income from Burisma

    Hunter Biden failed to report “approximately $400,000” in income he received from his role on the board of Ukranian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings upon joining in 2014, according to a new report.Hunter Biden’s former business partner Eric Scherwin, then-president of Rosemont Seneca, told the president-elect’s son he would need to “amend” his 2014 returns to include the “unreported” income, according to NBC News. "In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin reportedly wrote to Hunter Biden in a January 16, 2017 email.  "That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."NBC reported that the emails were made available by Rudy Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who said he was given a copy of one of Hunter Biden’s hard drives from the owner of a computer repair shop in Delaware. It was unable to confirm the email’s authenticity, as was Fox News, which also viewed the email.The report comes after Biden last week confirmed he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”Scherwin said in the email that in 2013 Biden’s taxes reported “$833,614 in income,” in 2014 “your taxes reported $847,328 in income. (To be amended at $1,247,328),” and in 2015 reported $2,478,208 in income.”Scherwin wrote that 2013 and 2014 were “normal years” when Hunter Biden's income “was based pretty much solely on income from Rosemont Seneca and Boies.”He detailed Hunter Biden’s “increased income in 2015,” noting that he received “$166,666 from Burnham (for RSA), $216,000 from Boies, $365,403 from Owasco (for RSA), $300,000 one time payment from Eudora (for the 1/3 of CitizensRx).”“The above represents all the cash you received directly,” Scherwin wrote. “In addition, you reported $1,000,000 of income that all went to RSB and you reported $188,616 in income that also went to RSB.” He continued: “You didn’t receive this in cash and it is in reality 'phantom income.'” “Since you couldn’t have lived on approximately $550,000 a year, you ‘borrowed’; some money from RSB in advance of payments," he added.The email appeared to be part of a discussion between Scherwin and Hunter Biden regarding his divorce, according to Fox News.Last week Hunter Biden said in a statement that he had learned "for the first time that the U.S.  Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel" of an investigation into his tax affairs.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors," he said.The Biden-Harris transition team said in a statement last week that “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks recent months, only to emerge stronger.”Hunter Biden has been a subject/target of the grand jury investigation, according to Fox News. A "target" means that there is a "high probability that person committed a crime," while a "subject" is someone you "don't know for sure" has committed a crime.

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Hillary Clinton calls for Electoral College to be abolished after casting first vote in New York for Biden

    Following 2016 loss, former Democratic presidential candidate casts first vote in New York as electors affirm Trump’s loss

  • Army Cancels 3rd Cavalry’s Rotation to NTC in Response to Fort Hood Review

    The move is to allow it time to rebuild unit cohesion, a problem identified in the independent review of Fort Hood.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Attorney General Barr reportedly instructed prosecutors not to reveal the Hunter Biden tax probes before the election to keep the DOJ out of politics

    Trump is furious with Barr over his refusal to disclose the investigations, and Barr reportedly dismissed Trump's remarks as a "deposed king ranting."

  • Biden, Harris Call for Gun Reforms to ‘Honor’ Sandy Hook Victims

    President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Monday called for “common sense” gun reforms in honor of the eight-year anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that killed 20 children and six adults.Biden, who was vice president when the shooting occurred in 2012, called it the “saddest day we had in the White House.”The president-elect said in a statement that he remains in awe of the “grandparents, parents, siblings, children, spouses, and fellow broken and healing hearts of Sandy Hook.”“I have heard from and watched as so many of you turned pain into purpose, working to change our laws and our culture around gun violence and how we protect and nurture our children,” he said.He praised those who became activists in the wake of the shooting, saying they “helped us forge a consensus that gun violence is a national health crisis and we need to address its total cost to fully heal families, communities, and our nation.”“Eight years later, there have been plenty of thoughts and prayers, but we know that is not enough,” Biden said. “Together with you and millions of our fellow Americans of every background all across our nation, we will fight to end this scourge on our society and enact common sense reforms that are supported by a majority of Americans and that will save countless lives.”In a tweet Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called for gun reform to “honor” the victims of the shooting.> Today marks 8 years since 20 first-graders and 6 educators were murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School. > > To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe. pic.twitter.com/YmsIWM6dDG> > -- Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 14, 2020“To honor the lives lost in this terrible tragedy, it’s past time we implement common-sense gun safety reforms to keep our children safe,” she said.Since the Sandy Hook shooting — which was the second-deadliest school shooting and the fourth-deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history — more than 20 state legislatures have expanded background check requirements on some types of firearms, according to The Hill.Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.,) said in a tweet that the victims should be honored with "positive action" and to "redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration."> We mark this painful 8th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook with renewed resolve—to honor the beautiful lives lost with positive action, & redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration.> > -- Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) December 14, 2020"We mark this painful 8th anniversary of the shooting at Sandy Hook with renewed resolve—to honor the beautiful lives lost with positive action & redouble efforts against gun violence under a new administration," he wrote.

  • 5 years and counting: Ex-treasure hunter still stuck in jail

    Research scientist Tommy Thompson isn't incarcerated for breaking the law. Despite an investors lawsuit and a federal court order, Thompson still won't cooperate with authorities trying to find those coins, according to court records, federal prosecutors and the judge who found Thompson in contempt. “He creates a patent for a submarine, but he can’t remember where he put the loot,” federal Judge Algenon Marbley said during a 2017 hearing.

  • U.S. Sanctions Iranian Intel Officers for Kidnapping Ex-FBI Man Who Died in Their Custody

    The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'We have no oxygen': First journalist to access Yemen after Covid discovers major cover up in country of her birth

    Like many others in March I was spending my days locked down in my London flat, listening to reports about how overwhelmed the NHS was and the struggle to get essential supplies. However where I differed is that all I could think about was Yemen. I am British, but I’m originally Yemeni, and regularly report from it for BBC News and the World Service. If the UK was struggling to cope, I thought to myself, just how would the authorities in Yemen fare? I was terrified for them: my family, my friends, the nation. But I mainly feared for my grandmother. She is in her late 70’s and ticked all the vulnerable categories. I began calling my sister who lives in northern Yemen every day asking her if there were any cases. But while I was terrified, she, like so many others in the war-torn country was oblivious to the threat. The Houthi authorities in the north hadn’t announced a single case. From London I set about trying to find out what was truly happening, but it was near impossible. The Houthis had imposed a blanket restriction on all Covid reporting from areas they control.

  • Iran's president says country would rejoin nuclear deal within an hour of U.S. signing on

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, his country will follow within an hour.The deal was made during the Obama administration in 2015, lifting sanctions on Tehran in exchange for Iran reducing its uranium stockpile and dismantling its centrifuges. Rouhani said he will not discuss any changes to the accord or restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, The Guardian reports. President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, and Rouhani made his comments on the same day the Trump administration sanctioned two Iranian intelligence officials for allegedly playing a role in the 2007 disappearance and presumed death of retired FBI agent Robert Levinson. President-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin the deal, believing it is one way to avert a nuclear crisis in the Middle East.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?

  • Hunter Biden told to disclose information related to Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of his tax investigation

    Hunter Biden, the President-elect's son, has been asked to disclose information related to Burisma as part of a tax investigation.

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell proposes $28.5 million bail package

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite facing criminal charges that she helped procure girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, on Monday proposed a $28.5 million bail package.

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • After 60 years, East Jerusalem Palestinians face eviction under Israeli settler rulings

    For Nabil al-Kurd, being forced out of the East Jerusalem home he has lived in since the 1950s would be a fate worse than death. But the 76-year-old and his wife and children are among dozens of Palestinians under threat of eviction from two districts of the disputed city, after an Israeli court ruled their properties are built on land belonging to Jewish settlers. The ownership claims against him and others in Sheikh Jarrah and a second neighbourhood, Batan al-Hawa, are a focal point of settler development plans in East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a war in 1967.

  • Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown

    Congress could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal as soon as Monday that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject it because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci: Americans without underlying conditions could get COVID-19 vaccine by late March, early April Donald Trump's defeat is good. Why does it feel so bad?

  • The Trump administration turned down more vaccine doses 'as recently as November,' former FDA commissioner says

    "There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.