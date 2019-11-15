We're Not Worried About ATTRAQT Group's (LON:ATQT) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Check out our latest analysis for ATTRAQT Group

How Long Is ATTRAQT Group's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When ATTRAQT Group last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£6.3m. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£878k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 7.2 years from June 2019. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that ATTRAQT Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

AIM:ATQT Historical Debt, November 15th 2019 More

How Well Is ATTRAQT Group Growing?

We reckon the fact that ATTRAQT Group managed to shrink its cash burn by 23% over the last year is rather encouraging. And operating revenue was up by 7.5%, too. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can ATTRAQT Group Raise Cash?

There's no doubt ATTRAQT Group seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£61m, ATTRAQT Group's UK£878k in cash burn equates to about 1.4% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is ATTRAQT Group's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about ATTRAQT Group's cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its revenue growth, but even that wasn't too bad! It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. We think it's very important to consider the cash burn for loss making companies, but other considerations such as the amount the CEO is paid can also enhance your understanding of the business. You can click here to see what ATTRAQT Group's CEO gets paid each year.