We're Not Worried About comScore's (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cash Burn

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

Does comScore Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2021, comScore had US$17m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.0m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 8.2 years from June 2021. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is comScore Growing?

Happily, comScore is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 80% over the last year. But it was a bit disconcerting to see operating revenue down 3.2% in that time. It seems to be growing nicely. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can comScore Raise More Cash Easily?

While comScore seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$321m, comScore's US$2.0m in cash burn equates to about 0.6% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is comScore's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way comScore is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for comScore that you should be aware of before investing.

