We're Not Worried About Digitalbox's (LON:DBOX) Cash Burn

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Digitalbox Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Digitalbox last reported its balance sheet in December 2019, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£477k. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£321k. That means it had a cash runway of around 18 months as of December 2019. Notably, however, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Digitalbox will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

AIM:DBOX Historical Debt April 7th 2020 More

How Is Digitalbox's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Digitalbox had revenue of UK£2.2m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only UK£2.2m in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 37% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Digitalbox Raise More Cash Easily?

While Digitalbox is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Digitalbox's cash burn of UK£321k is about 5.3% of its UK£6.1m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Digitalbox's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Digitalbox is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. On this analysis its cash runway was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that at least one analyst is forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Digitalbox (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.