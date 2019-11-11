We're Not Worried About HelloFresh's (ETR:HFG) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might HelloFresh Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. HelloFresh has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the €195m in cash it held at September 2019. In the last year, its cash burn was €25m. So it had a cash runway of about 7.8 years from September 2019. Importantly, though, analysts think that HelloFresh will reach cashflow breakeven before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

XTRA:HFG Historical Debt, November 11th 2019 More

How Well Is HelloFresh Growing?

Happily, HelloFresh is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 58% over the last year. Pleasingly, this was achieved with the help of a 42% boost to revenue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can HelloFresh Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt HelloFresh seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

HelloFresh has a market capitalisation of €2.7b and burnt through €25m last year, which is 0.9% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is HelloFresh's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about HelloFresh's cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. But it's fair to say that its cash burn reduction was also very reassuring. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. While we always like to monitor cash burn for early stage companies, qualitative factors such as the CEO pay can also shed light on the situation. Click here to see free what the HelloFresh CEO is paid..