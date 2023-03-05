We're Not Worried About Kelso Technologies' (TSE:KLS) Cash Burn

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Kelso Technologies (TSE:KLS) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Check out our latest analysis for Kelso Technologies

How Long Is Kelso Technologies' Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at September 2022, Kelso Technologies had cash of US$2.8m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$363k over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of about 7.8 years from September 2022. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Well Is Kelso Technologies Growing?

Given our focus on Kelso Technologies' cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 90%. And there's no doubt that the inspiriting revenue growth of 54% assisted in that improvement. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. This graph of historic revenue growth shows how Kelso Technologies is building its business over time.

Can Kelso Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Kelso Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Kelso Technologies' cash burn of US$363k is about 1.7% of its US$21m market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Kelso Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Kelso Technologies' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kelso Technologies that you should be aware of before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If You Invested $3,000 in Berkshire Hathaway in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the large conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been a great stock to own since Buffett took over in 1965, transforming it from a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the largest companies in the world. Between 1965 and 2022, Berkshire's stock generated compounded annual gains of 19.8%, while the broader benchmark S&P 500 generated compounded annual gains of 9.9% including dividends. If you had invested $3,000 in Berkshire's stock at the very start of 2020, here's how much you would have today.

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $30,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    These high-octane income stocks average a 12.06% yield, meaning a $30,000 initial investment, split equally, can allow you to collect $300/month.

  • Warren Buffett's Silent Warning: 128 Billion Reasons to Expect Stocks to Head Lower

    For nearly 60 years, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been putting on a clinic for Wall Street. Since taking over the lead role for Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 19.8%, which doubles up the 9.9% total return, including dividends paid, of the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the same stretch. Pretty much anything that would give investors a clue as to what Warren Buffett is thinking and how he views Wall Street is something of interest to the investing community.

  • Why I Just Bought More of This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    My long-term financial goal is for my portfolio to generate more than enough passive income to cover my expenses. The master limited partnership (MLP) offers a big-time distribution that's on a much more sustainable foundation after the company recently achieved its target leverage ratio. The main draw of Energy Transfer is its massive distribution.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers have also been turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: Costco's Best Deals?...

  • 3 Hot Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy Now at Better Valuations

    Although times are tough in the tech sector, things have clearly turned around

  • Prediction: These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Will at Least Double in 7 Years

    This punchline comes to mind when I look at the S&P 500. Which stocks in the S&P 500 will work the most for investors throughout this decade? When asked about Amazon, the first thoughts of many individuals would probably be about the company's online shopping platform or its Prime Video streaming service.

  • Bitcoin falls to its lowest price in weeks as crypto markets tumble amid Silvergate troubles

    Bitcoin saw its largest one-hour drop since the blowup of FTX in November, as the crypto industry's once go-to bank faces a slew of financial woes.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks to Buy On the Dip

    Supercharged businesses with compelling trajectories to future growth abound even in the current environment.

  • 13 Most Undervalued Healthcare Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued healthcare stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Healthcare Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. According to a report by T.Rowe Price, healthcare stocks can be generally divided into two […]

  • Billionaires Blindly Invest in Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett Thinks He Knows Why

    In Berkshire's annual letter to shareholders, Buffett wrote that centimillionaires and billionaires buy Berkshire stock without doing proper due diligence.

  • Bitcoin drops in wake of Silvergate crisis

    STORY: Cryptocurrency prices plummeted on Friday, with Bitcoin dropping to its lowest level in more than two weeks.The plunge came a day after the emergence of another crypto crisis – this time involving Silvergate Capital, one of the most influential banks in the digital asset industry.Silvergate was dropped as the banking partner of several crypto companies - including heavyweights Coinbase Global and Galaxy Digital - after the lender’s latest filing raised questions about its ability to stay in business.The move sunk Silvergate’s shares Thursday to a record low of $5.72, down more than 97% from the stock's all-time high in November of 2021.The company’s woes come in the wake of the implosion of crypto exchange FTX and sister company Alameda Research, both founded by onetime crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now facing criminal charges.Bitcoin on Friday plunged as much as 5%, while shares of Ether and crypto exchange Binance were also down.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Healthcare Stocks Look Compelling at Current Levels

    With two full months of 2023 behind us, it’s hard to say just how this year is going to shape up. January saw a strong rally, while February was volatile and market analysts and economists are still debating where the long-term trends will head. But what can the retail investor do, while the professionals are debating? A turn to the data may yield some answers – and give clues toward compelling stocks. The Smart Score data tool from TipRanks is specially designed to cut through the fog of uncert

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • Volkswagen Stock Is Practically Free, and Rivian Is Cheap. Valuations Can Make No Sense.

    The German auto giant's stock seems cheap for the company's many brands and stake in Porsche.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    Dividend Kings are among the best stocks that income-seeking investors can turn to in these uncertain days. Let's consider a duo of corporations in this category that investors should consider buying and holding on to for a while: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). Abbott Laboratories is known as a leader in the medical devices field although it has a presence in several other areas, including nutrition and a generic pharmaceutical unit that targets primarily developing countries.