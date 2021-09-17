We're Not Worried About MyDeal.com.au's (ASX:MYD) Cash Burn

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So should MyDeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

See our latest analysis for MyDeal.com.au

When Might MyDeal.com.au Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When MyDeal.com.au last reported its balance sheet in June 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$43m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$6.4m. So it had a cash runway of about 6.6 years from June 2021. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. However, if we extrapolate the company's recent cash burn trend, then it would have a longer cash run way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

Is MyDeal.com.au's Revenue Growing?

Given that MyDeal.com.au actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Happily for shareholders, the revenue is up a stonking 150% over the last year. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For MyDeal.com.au To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt MyDeal.com.au's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$186m, MyDeal.com.au's AU$6.4m in cash burn equates to about 3.4% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is MyDeal.com.au's Cash Burn A Worry?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about MyDeal.com.au's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 1 warning sign for MyDeal.com.au that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies, and this list of stocks growth stocks (according to analyst forecasts)

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Argenica Therapeutics (ASX:AGN) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • China looking to reset the gaming landscape in Macau: casino industry expert

    Ben Lee, IGamiX Managing Partner, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest regulatory concerns facing the Macau gaming industry, sending casino shares lower.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • A Chinese property giant is a $300 billion time bomb for Beijing

    For decades, the Chinese developer Evergrande Group was an embodiment of the success of the rapidly growing Chinese economy. Increasing disposable personal income fueled a growing passion for purchasing property which in turned propelled the rise of Evergrande, as well as its billionaire founder Xu Jiayin. Evergrande is a bellwether for the sector, given its gigantic footprint across the country of more than 1,000 projects.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $43.95, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla

  • 3 Stocks I'd Avoid at All Costs

    Benjamin Graham once said: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." It means that sentiment drives stock prices at any given moment, but over a span of many years, the price will reflect the actual value created by the business. In some cases, it's hard to find a rationale for a stock price that conforms to reality.

  • 3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example. With that in mind, I've recently added a few exciting growth stocks to my portfolio, and here are three in particular that could have the potential to produce massive returns over the next decade and beyond if things go well.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Stock-market investors brace for ‘quadruple witching’ this Friday

    The stock market is repeating a pattern of midmonth stumbles some analysts tie to options expiration. That dynamic could be underlined this week ahead of “quadruple witching,” the simultaneous expiration of individual stock options, stock-index options, stock-index futures and individual stock futures.