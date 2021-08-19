We're Not Worried About Profound Medical's (TSE:PRN) Cash Burn

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Profound Medical Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2021, Profound Medical had US$74m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$25m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of June 2021. Importantly, though, analysts think that Profound Medical will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Profound Medical Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Profound Medical is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 45% in the last year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 104% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If revenue is maintained once spending on growth decreases, that could well pay off! Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Profound Medical Raise More Cash Easily?

There's no doubt Profound Medical seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$292m, Profound Medical's US$25m in cash burn equates to about 8.5% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

Is Profound Medical's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Profound Medical is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn; the company seems well on top of its medium-term spending needs. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 2 warning signs for Profound Medical that you should be aware of before investing.

