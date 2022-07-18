We're Not Worried About Seagen's (NASDAQ:SGEN) Cash Burn

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Seagen Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Seagen last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$2.0b. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$653m. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 3.0 years of cash runway. Importantly, though, analysts think that Seagen will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Seagen's Revenue Growing?

Given that Seagen actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 27% during the period. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Seagen Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Seagen shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Seagen's cash burn of US$653m is about 2.0% of its US$33b market capitalisation. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Seagen's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Seagen is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. Although its falling revenue does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Notably, our data indicates that Seagen insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.

