They were ‘popping wheelies’ on a dark Florida road. Cops were there, too. See the video

A group of motorcyclists managed to cause chaos in Daytona Beach Friday night, hours after the famed Daytona Beach Bike Week rally had started.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop people “popping wheelies” on Old Dixie Highway around 11 p.m.

But instead of slowing down for the flashing lights of a sheriff’s vehicle, the fearless crew accelerated, sped off, and “continued driving recklessly, passing vehicles across solid double lines,” says the law enforcement agency’s Facebook post.

Bodycam video shows that when the bikers approached an intersection, they blew through a red light and continued tearing through the streets.

The sheriff’s office said that at one point during the chase, one of the drivers turned around, flipped off the deputies, then collided into an oncoming truck.

Despite injuring his leg in the accident, a 20-year-old ran, but was “quickly apprehended.”

Bodycam shows the take-down.

“Get on the ground! Do it now!” a deputy yells.

“I’m hurt, sir!” the biker screams back, moaning in pain.

“Idiot!”

“I know,” he responds.

The deputy continues chastising: “This is all on you.”

The man’s medical condition is unclear but he was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting without violence and leaving the scene of a crash as well ac traffic citations for failure to stop at a red light and passing in a no passing zone. He was released on $6,000 bond, court records show.