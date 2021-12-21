'We're praying for God to do a miracle': Police commander honors Phoenix officer fighting for life

Phoenix Police Department Cmdr. Brian Issitt speaks about Officer Tyler Moldovan at a news conference on Dec. 21, 2021.

Phoenix police Officer Tyler Moldovan

A Phoenix Police Department commander paid tribute to Officer Tyler Moldovan on Tuesday morning, calling him the "future of this department" as the 22-year-old remains in critical condition after being shot multiple times earlier this month.

Essa Williams, 24, is suspected of shooting Moldovan up to eight times as officers responded to reports of vehicles speeding in the area of 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in the early morning of Dec. 14.

Cmdr. Brian Issitt got the "phone call you never want to get" at about 2:30 a.m., he said at a Tuesday morning news conference at the Police Department's Desert Horizon Precinct near 56th Street and Greenway Road in Scottsdale.

Issitt rushed to the hospital to be with his squad and precinct members that morning. He said it was "emotional" to see Moldovan in his state, adding that the days since the shooting have been tough for him and many others within the Police Department.

"I know it's been a week, but it feels like it's been a year," Issitt said.

Though Moldovan had been on the job for less than nine months, his passion for the work was evident. Issitt said he would constantly ask questions to build his skills and knowledge, adding that he is an "exceptional" person who turned down making more money at his family's business in order to serve the community.

"The only thing Tyler wanted to do was be a Phoenix police officer, and I think that says all you need to know about Tyler," Issitt said.

Issitt said he "couldn't be prouder" of the way his fellow officers have come together since the shooting.

That's included Officer Kayla Conroy running a 5K in full gear over the weekend in honor of Moldovan. Issitt called it an "unbelievable" show of support, and read a text message from Conroy in which she described Moldovan as an "amazing person and a fantastic cop."

"It's not about me at all — we are all family, and that's what families do," the text message read.

Issitt said the outpouring of support from the public, shown in ways including a Phoenix Law Enforcement Association fundraiser to support Moldovan's family on Friday morning, has been "incredible."

Still, much work lies ahead.

"My prayers have been significant and non-ceasing," Issitt said. "We are all praying for the best. We're praying for God to do a miracle — that's all we can do at this point."

Williams was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, resisting arrest and prohibited possession of a weapon, according to court documents. His bond was set at $3 million.

The Phoenix Police Department said a vigil for Moldovan is being held Tuesday at 6 p.m. near 57th Avenue and Aster Drive.

