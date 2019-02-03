Were Rockwell Automation's Earnings Enough to Refute the Doubters?

Given the disappointing outlooks issued recently by industrial companies such as Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), it's understandable that the market was a bit nervous about the prospects for Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) in 2019. After all, the company's revenue is tied directly to its customers' capital spending -- and that's something businesses are sure to cut back on during an economic downturn.

No matter, Rockwell delivered a good set of first-quarter earnings, and maintained its full-year guidance. But will that be enough to push the stock higher? Let's take a closer look.

An industrial engineer at work. More

Image source: Getty Images

What the market is afraid of



You can see the cyclical nature of Rockwell's sales in the chart below. The company got hit hard by a downturn in U.S. industrial production in 2015 and 2016, but growth bounced back nicely in 2017. With this in mind, when a company like Stanley Black & Decker starts talking about a slowdown in spending in interest rate-sensitive sectors such as housing and automotive, and Caterpillar talks down growth prospects in China, it's natural that investors would start to become concerned about Rockwell Automation.

Then factor in the cautious views Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) CEO David Farr expressed in November about growth in both China and Europe. (Emerson is a peer, and tried to take over Rockwell in 2017.)

On the other hand, Rockwell CEO Blake Moret gave a relatively positive outlook for 2019 during his investor day presentation in mid-November -- which suggests that a certain amount of optimism was baked into the company's 2019 guidance for organic sales growth in the 3.7% to 6.7% range.

Whenever a CEO gives an outlook which is relatively more positive than what's its rivals and peers are saying, it raises concerns that the internal assumptions used to create guidance are overly optimistic and management may need to take them down in the future.

Rockwell Automation organic sales growth. More

Data source: Rockwell Automation presentations. Chart by author.

Rockwell Automation's solid first quarter

Fast-forward to the first-quarter earnings report and presentations. As you can see in the chart above, the company reported organic sales growth of 5.7%, which encouraged Moret to maintain full-year guidance for: