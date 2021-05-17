  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'We're all in': Second-largest teachers union calls for reopening all schools in the fall

Erin Richards and Alia Wong, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The head of the nation's second-largest teachers union Thursday called for fully reopening K-12 schools this fall, adding that efforts to convince some families to come back to class may require the zeal of a political campaign.

The announcement from Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers, signals a shift after local unions in some communities put up fierce resistance to reopening while pushing for better safeguards for teachers.

"Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open," Weingarten said. "We're all in."

The National Education Association, the country's largest national teachers union, issued a statement Thursday saying it supports school buildings being open to students for in-person instruction in the fall.

A call Thursday by the country&#39;s second-largest teachers union to fully reopen schools in the fall could lift a key barrier to a return to a traditional school schedule, given the concerns over safety raised by many union members, like these who marched through Brooklyn last September.
A call Thursday by the country's second-largest teachers union to fully reopen schools in the fall could lift a key barrier to a return to a traditional school schedule, given the concerns over safety raised by many union members, like these who marched through Brooklyn last September.

A minority of schools – about 12% – were operating remote-only instruction as of March, according to government data. But many families, particularly those of color, have continued with virtual learning even after schools have reopened for in-person learning.

Among the majority of schools considered reopened, about 1 in 3 were allowing students to attend only a few days a week on a hybrid schedule, the data shows.

Weingarten praised COVID-19 vaccines for helping to get educators safely back to class, but she called for upholding 3 feet of distance between people in schools, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that will be difficult to implement if every child returns to class this fall.

Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million member American Federation of Teachers called Thursday for fully reopening all K-12 schools this fall. &quot;Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open,&quot; she said.
Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million member American Federation of Teachers called Thursday for fully reopening all K-12 schools this fall. "Given current circumstances, nothing should stand in the way of fully reopening our public schools this fall and keeping them open," she said.

She said other tactics to mitigate spreading the virus need to include wearing masks, washing hands, providing good ventilation, and testing and contract tracing for COVID-19 in schools.

As for teaching and learning itself, Weingarten called for schools to end the "disastrous" practice of teachers simultaneously trying to engage students in person while virtual learners beam in from home.

Teachers we appreciate: In a tough year, these educators gave us hope

Union influence on reopening schools

The two big national teachers unions have faced criticism over their perceived influence in the CDC's school reopening guidelines under President Joe Biden, whose campaign was supported by unions.

The New York Post reported email exchanges between union leaders and CDC officials, saying that some of the union's recommendations were transferred verbatim to the published guidance.

Weingarten has said lobbying for members' safety is routine and appropriate, but Republicans in Congress have asked for more information involving the role of the unions in the development of the CDC guidance.

The CDC rolled out guidance in February that gave schools a green light to reopen, with mitigation measures, in areas with low to moderate community spread of the virus.

First 100 days: How Biden pursued, and stumbled, in the effort to reopen schools

Yet many teachers around the country opposed returning to buildings, often saying that they didn't trust their schools' reopening plans would keep them safe. Some unions held out for widespread staff vaccinations before resuming in-person learning. In many states where unions are weaker, particularly in the south, schools reopened for full-time instruction much faster and long before vaccines were available.

Reopening battle: Parents want schools open. Unions have other ideas.

The drumbeat of children returning to school for their mental, physical and academic well-being has grown for months, and districts are frantically designing ways to put approximately $123 billion in federal education relief money to work to help students recovery academically.

Weingarten said teachers would reach out to families about the value of students going back in person. Her union is committing $5 million to a "get out the vote"-style campaign in which teachers would hold open houses and go knocking on doors.

Mixed reactions from parents

Melissa Bello, a parent in Needham, Massachusetts, said she appreciated the Weingarten's message and hopes the union's stance will put pressure on districts that are not yet fully open.

But she worried that the emphasis on social distancing and smaller class sizes may undercut reopening.

"I feel it might leave the door open for some larger districts to not fully reopen five days a week, because they still won't have enough space," said Bello, part of a parents group, Bring Kids Back Massachusetts, which advocated for reopening buildings.

Falling behind, online: Where's the COVID-19 'disaster plan' to catch kids up?

Laura Zorc, a parent and the director of education reform for FreedomWorks, a conservative, Washington D.C.-based group that advocates for limited government, said Weingarten's call to reopen is "too little, too late."

Two leaders of groups that work with predominantly Black families said many parents will continue to be reluctant to send their children to reopened buildings.

"Black people have had no reason to trust the district to protect their children," said Sonya Thomas, the executive director of Nashville PROPEL, a parent group.

Virtual wins: Remote learning is helping some Black students affirm their identities

In Oakland, California, about two-thirds of the district's 35,000 students were still learning from home a month after schools started to reopen, according to the Oaklandside, a nonprofit news site.

Lakisha Young, CEO of the The Oakland REACH, which advocates for parents, said families shouldn't be forced to send their children back – especially if there's no plan to improve in-person instruction for children of color.

Rather, she said, schools should ask families choosing to stay remote what's working for them and how the district can help improve the experience.

"Let’s be more innovative around hearing the voices of families and what they want to do," Young said.

Contact Erin Richards at (414) 207-3145 or erin.richards@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @emrichards.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Key national teachers union calls for fall reopening of all schools

Recommended Stories

  • Big stakes for Biden's agenda, Democrats' majority in Michigan

    Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Haley Stevens are top GOP targets. Their districts are vulnerable to redistricting. And they are crucial to Biden's agenda.

  • 3 observations: Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers past Pacers

    The Los Angeles Lakers handled business against the Indiana Pacers as a healthy LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder all suited up.

  • Former Fort Worth police captain, whose service was ‘his great honor,’ dies at 88

    Charles Hogue served as a captain in the Fort Worth Police Department from the 1960s into the 80s, taking on large narcotics cases. He eventually became the chief of police in Hurst.

  • BTS’ Jin on ‘Rock-Style Songs,’ Life Off the Road, and Being Very Handsome

    "When we couldn't go on tour, everybody felt really a sense of loss, a sense of powerlessness," Jin says

  • Police Received Worried Calls Days Before North Carolina Killings

    For two years, Isaac Barnes became increasingly paranoid. He spoke of people who wanted to “get him” and sought isolation in the woods when not in his bedroom in Boone, North Carolina. “He didn’t even talk to us at a certain point about how he was feeling,” said his older sister, Sommer Barnes. “We all felt so helpless.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Last month, when Barnes, 32, received a routine summons to appear for jury duty, he panicked. He fled into the forest, then returned to his mother’s home a few days later. By midmorning on April 28, he was barricaded there in the course of a 13-hour standoff with police. His mother and stepfather, Michelle and George Ligon, and two sheriff’s deputies, Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox, had been killed. The police said the deputies were shot before the standoff, as they descended basement stairs to check on George Ligon’s welfare after his employer had called to report his absence. The authorities have not said when the Ligons were killed or how Isaac Barnes died. Sommer Barnes said she wanted to talk about her brother’s case because her family had spent days warning officials that he was becoming more and more troubled, and she questions how seriously the police took the threat that his mental state posed. “The message being portrayed is that this was an unavoidable tragedy,” Barnes said. “That’s not really true. There were things that could have been done to protect at least the deputies. That’s where my mind keeps landing.” The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said the agency was investigating the shootings. Last week, the bodies of Fox, 25, and Ward, 36, were carried on horse-drawn carriages through the streets of Boone, a city of about 20,000 people that overlooks the Blue Ridge Mountains. On Monday, the town asked residents to put a blue bulb in their porch light to honor the two men and to wear a red ribbon for Michelle Ligon, who worked for the county’s tourism development authority, and George Ligon, a branch manager at Terminix. “Most of us all know each other,” said John A. Ward III, the town manager. “The officers were well known. They both went to school here. They were from here, they were friends with the cops in town. It was an extremely big hit just due to how familiar everyone was with each other.” Chief Andy Le Beau of the Boone Police Department, whose officers responded as backup during the standoff, said Isaac Barnes’ case underscored the challenge towns face when confronted with families struggling to get their loved ones help. “That’s a nationwide question bigger than little old Boone PD,” he said. “I don’t know that anything could have been done to avoid this situation other than him getting mental health treatment earlier on.” Sommer Barnes, 34, said her family struggled to help her brother, who resisted calls to see a doctor and never received a formal diagnosis. He had been living with his mother and stepfather for two years, his sister said. “They were really compassionate and empathetic people and they knew he was hurting terribly so they welcomed him back home,” said Kathy Beach, the pastor at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, where George Ligon had been a longtime member. Isaac Barnes had once worked in landscaping but stopped after he developed a herniated disk, and became reclusive, his sister said. He stopped seeing friends and seldom left his room except to escape to the woods near his father’s house in Avery County, she said. Sommer Barnes said the last time they spoke was a year ago, when she told him she was worried about him. “That’s as far as I got,” she said. He saw calls to see a doctor for mental health treatment, or even for a physical condition, “as some sort of nefarious force trying to control his mind,” Barnes said. Sommer Barnes texted frequently with her mother, who gave her updates about him. His condition seemed to worsen after his dog died in late March. “We were all really concerned that that would do something to shake up his mental health,” Sommer Barnes said. It was around that time that Isaac Barnes, who had never been violent, shoved his mother and said, “You better not talk to me,” Sommer Barnes said. Then the jury summons came. He fled, took his mother’s debit card and stole $600, Sommer Barnes said. While he was in the woods, his car broke down and he called his father, Joseph Barnes, for help, Sommer Barnes said. The elder Barnes took out a tool when he arrived, at which point his son accused him of trying to attack and pulled out a knife, Sommer Barnes said. Joseph Barnes fled and called the Avery County Sheriff’s Office to tell them his son was behaving erratically and to be careful if they saw him. It is unclear what kind of communication occurred between the Avery and Watauga sheriff’s departments. Officials in Avery County did not respond to requests for comment. Sommer Barnes said that late on April 27, the day before the shootings, her father went to the Watauga magistrate’s office to file a report about his son. She said her father was looking for help, possibly by having his son committed. Joseph Barnes declined to be interviewed, and the magistrate did not respond to requests for comment. Sheriff Len Hagaman of Watauga County has told reporters that his department had received calls on Sunday, three days before the shooting, from “concerned folks that know him.” “They were just trying to give us a heads-up, this is what he’s thinking about doing and for us to be careful,” Hagaman said. “It was a welfare check,” he said. “You don’t expect things to be like this. We do that every day.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Hagaman said that the Ligons contacted his department the day before the standoff and said they were concerned about Isaac Barnes. Welfare checks can be dangerous and unpredictable, and officers need as much information as possible heading into them, said Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, an organization that provides recommendations for police departments. Officers can be taught “to slow things down and use time and distance and cover,” he said. “But then you have a situation like this, which unfolds very quickly and officers attempt to intervene, then wind up dying in the process.” Hagaman told The Associated Press that deputies went to the woods to look for Barnes after the confrontation with his father, but did not find him. He said they did not expect Barnes to be at the Ligons’ house on April 28. Sommer Barnes said her brother’s driver’s license listed his mother’s address. She said that her mother and stepfather did not keep guns in the house and that she still did not know how her brother obtained firearms. And she said she had asked herself repeatedly if the deputies were warned that her brother could be in the house and in the throes of a mental health breakdown. “This shouldn’t have been treated as an everyday wellness check,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A Connecticut high schooler was charged with racial harassment and breach of peace after making a racist Snapchat post of a Black student

    The social media post reportedly included a red circle around the student's image and a caption that read, "why is he not in chains?"

  • Jenna Bush Hager Recalls the First Thing George W. Bush Said on Her Wedding Day

    “We both just wept.”

  • Walmart Struggling With Wage Inflation

    Shrinking margins have lifted to the top of investor concerns, with the retail giant shifting more workers to full time employment.

  • The Associated Press pushes back on Israel's claim about Gaza media building, saying they had 'no indication Hamas was in the building'

    After bombing the building, Israel said it was used by Hamas, but The Associated Press said it had no indication of that despite "actively" checking.

  • Report: Dodgers, Albert Pujols in agreement on major-league contract

    Pujols' new home isn't far from his old one.

  • Nigeria's Boko Haram militants: Six reasons they have not been defeated

    After more than a decade of fighting, the Islamist militant group is still causing havoc in the north-east.

  • Man pleads guilty to murdering former Bellator fighter Isaiah Chapman

    Christopher Blouir, who's been in jail since his April 2020 arrest, is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25.

  • South Africa targets 5 million elderly people in phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

    South Africa will launch phase two of its vaccine rollout on Monday with the aim of inoculating five million citizens aged over 60 by the end of June, its health minister said. Mkhize said that more than 325,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive at midnight on Sunday, bringing the total of Pfizer doses up to 975,780. So far South Africa has ordered enough COVID-19 vaccines for 46 million of its 60 million population.

  • Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Asked a Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico

    The couple is requesting a five-day vacation to Cabo.

  • Can ‘Never Trump’ Republicans gain party control – or is it a lost cause?

    As Liz Cheney’s defiance turns her into one of the movement’s leaders some insist the party was their home long before Trump while others say it’s time to move on Liz Cheney went down swinging, telling reporters: ‘I will do everything I can to ensure the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.’ Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Sixteen minutes and out. The purging of Liz Cheney from Republican leadership in the House of Representatives did not even go to a secret ballot. Instead a voice vote was all it took to confirm the party’s capitulation to Donald Trump and his “big lie” about a stolen election. But Cheney went down swinging, vowing to reporters on Capitol Hill: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” then using a high-profile TV interview to say of would-be challengers for her seat in Wyoming: “Bring it on.” The public defiance instantly turned Cheney into one of the leaders of the “Never Trump” movement of disaffected Republicans. But it also raised strategic questions over the future direction of that movement and whether it can still regain control of the party – or should now abandon it as a lost cause. Some insist that the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan was their home long before Trump’s populist-fantasist invasion and they will fight to drive him out. Others believe that it is time to abandon ship and their future lies as independents or Democrats or even, perhaps, in a breakaway party. “We’re torn,” said Joe Walsh, a former congressman from Illinois. “I left the Republican party a year ago. Liz Cheney isn’t there yet. [Congressman] Adam Kinzinger, who I know well, isn’t there yet. They want to still try to reform and save the Republican party; I don’t think it can be saved. “So there’s a split in the Never Trump world and most Never Trumpers still agree with Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger: let’s try to reform the party from within. I just don’t think it’s reformable. They still harbour ideas that the Republican party can be wrestled away from Trump; it can’t be.” Liz Cheney speaks to reporters after she was removed from her leadership role at the US Capitol on 12 May. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Walsh, who mounted a long-shot challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination last year, believes that a third party is now the only solution. “We’re at a weird moment in American history where, because the Republican party has become a cult, there’s an opportunity to start something new. I think eventually that’s where everybody’s going to get to.” On Thursday a coalition of more than 150 anti-Trump Republicans started a “political movement” urging the party to turn its back on extremism and lies. Members of A Call for American Renewal include lawyer George Conway, husband of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, and Anthony Scaramucci, ex-White House communications director, as well as 27 former members of the House. The group stopped short of proposing a new party – for now. Co-organiser Evan McMullin, who ran for president as an independent in Utah in 2016, said: “We definitely don’t rule it out but our preference is to reform the Republican party, not necessarily from within. I think most of us believe that the only way to reform the Republican party at this point is to act independently of it. “It means that we will support good Republicans who are upholding the rule of law and defending and promoting truth and the constitution, but we’ll also support viable independents where they exist. If we have to support a unifying Democrat in order to defeat an extremist Republican, we’re going to do that. If it’s Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona running for re-election against extremist Kelli Ward, then we’re going to be for Captain Mark Kelly.” McMullin, a former CIA operations officer, added: “I think in this next cycle we’ll have people who will run under our banner, people who are in office now, people who are capable of mounting credible campaigns for public office. We will invite all to associate with our principles regardless of their party registration and to run as a part of this effort.” Adam Kinzinger during a House foreign affairs committee hearing. Photograph: Reuters Other initiatives in the Never Trump universe include the Lincoln Project, Principles First, the Republican Accountability Project and the Bulwark website. Kinzinger, who with Cheney was among 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment after the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol, launched a group called Country First to recruit and back anti-Trump Republican candidates. Cheney herself now has a platform guaranteed by her family name (her father was George W Bush’s vice-president, Dick Cheney) and looks set to be a more prominent voice than retired senators such as Bob Corker and Jeff Flake. She is reportedly planning more travel and media interviews and a political operation to support candidates who share her contempt for Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said: “Liz Cheney has positioned herself to be a prominent spokesperson for the old style Republican but also a very conservative party that does not kneel before an authoritarian, which is what the others are doing. “She deserves the position that she has has just earned. Now, that’s not to say she’s going to be elected president: she’s pretty far to the right. But how can you not admire her for sacrificing the power she has now and maybe her seat?” I think most of us believe that the only way to reform the Republican party at this point is to act independently of it Evan McMullin There are some signs that Trump’s sway over the party is not what it was. His favourability rating among Republicans in December was 91%, with 74% holding a very favourable view, an Economist/YouGov poll found. This month the same survey showed him at 78% favourability, with 58% very favourable. But congressional Republicans appear to have concluded they cannot fight next year’s midterm elections without him. Kevin Madden, a former adviser to Mitt Romney, now a senator for Utah and outspoken Trump critic, is in no doubt that a long haul lies ahead for Never Trumpers. “What is the plan to mobilise and grow that movement and is that best done inside the party or outside the party?” he asked. “What is the calendar of action on that? “Anybody who thinks that this is going to be waged between now and the midterms or now and 2024 is probably being very unrealistic. The more realistic scenario is that, if Liz Cheney is to be believed about her dedication in this respect, today is the first day of what is probably a decades-long battle for the direction of the party.” A breakaway remains unlikely with the odds stacked against anyone trying to shake up America’s two-party system. Competing with Democrats and Republicans’ vast fundraising machines would be daunting. In the first-past-the-post electoral system, a third party would struggle to convince people that their vote would be not be wasted in hundreds of districts. Madden, who became an independent last year and wrote in the name of Lynne Cheney, mother of Liz, on his presidential election ballot, added: “The work of building the infrastructure to compete across 50 different states or 435 different congressional districts? That is a monumental undertaking.”

  • ‘American Housewife’ Cast Get Shoutout From Patricia Heaton Over Show’s Cancellation: “It’s Unfair They Don’t Get A Proper Send-off”

    In the history of television, there has been one milestone that sets shows apart, hitting the 100-episode mark. The series that make that earn the title of long-running hits and a shot at a long afterlife in off-network syndication and, as of recently, on streaming. ABC comedy American Housewife hit the 100-episode mark in February. […]

  • Fox Releases Fall TV Lineup—Here’s What Shows Are (& Aren’t) Returning

    Fox is following in the footsteps of NBC and releasing a first glimpse at its fall 2021 TV...

  • Study: Students Less Likely to Transfer Out of Newark Charter Schools

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Students who attend charter schools in Newark, including English learners and those with learning disabilities, are less likely to transfer out within two years than their peers at the district’s public schools, according to a new study. Children […]

  • When does the first loss come for Oklahoma football in 2021?

    According to 247Sports, the Oklahoma Sooners might see their first loss relatively early on in the 2021 season.

  • Martha Stewart Calls Out 'Fake News' About How Many 'Glorious' Peacocks She Has on Her Farm

    "I actually have 21 of these glorious birds," Martha Stewart clarified