We're sick of winter. When's spring already?

Winter this year in the Midwest began mild, then got downright disrespectful. Sub-zero wind chills in mid-January lasted nearly three days, making it one of the longest stretches of below-freezing weather in Indy history, according to the National Weather Service.

Now more snow is predicted to fall in the Midwest this week. And frankly, we're over it. Spring can't get here fast enough. Here's what to expect when it arrives.

When is the first day of spring 2024?

The first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere will be on March 19, 2024. This is also the start of the vernal equinox.

What is the vernal equinox?

The vernal equinox is when we see a change from winter to spring, and the autumnal equinox is when summer changes to fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

In the Southern Hemisphere, it's reversed – the March vernal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere is the autumnal equinox in the Southern, and vice versa. There are two equinoxes and two solstices every year that dictate the seasons.

What are the spring months 2024?

Spring lasts from the end of March until the summer solstice mid-June.

Will spring come early in 2024?

Famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil forecasted a longer winter when he saw his shadow last Groundhog Day, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there’s “no predictive skill” for Phil. The groundhog has only gotten it right about 40% of the time.

Other popular forecasts include The Old Farmer's Almanac, which is predicting an early spring this year that has the potential to be warmer and wetter than normal. That's something climatologists would agree on.

Will spring be warmer this year?

According to NOAA's seasonal temperature outlook, the northernmost states will see above-normal temperatures in February, March and April, especially in New England and the Pacific Northwest. Most of Texas will see below-average temperatures. Warm-weather predictions are in part due to El Niño, a natural climate pattern that sends temperatures soaring.

What will this spring be like in the Midwest?

Tellingly, if you look at NOAA's predictive outlook map, nowhere will you find a spot of blue — temperatures aren't expected to be colder than average anywhere in the country.

Indiana, local NWS forecasters predict, will fare like much of the Midwest. Most Hoosiers have a 35% or greater chance for seeing warmer than average temperatures this year.

What are the dates for the four seasons in 2024?

First day of spring: March 19, 2024

First day of summer: June 20, 2024

First day of fall: Sept. 22, 2024

First day of winter: Dec. 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When is spring 2024 and will spring come early?