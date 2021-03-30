'We're skating on a knife's edge right now': Scientists worry US could be headed for yet another COVID-19 surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As COVID-19 cases creep up again across the country, federal officials and epidemiologists say they're worried we could hit another tipping point, leading to a fourth significant surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

"We're skating on a knife's edge right now," said Nicholas Reich, a biostatistician at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Average daily reported cases are up 10% compared to a week earlier, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows, with more than 30 million COVID-19 cases reported since early last year. Hospitalizations and deaths, which usually lag cases by a few weeks, have inched upward as well, after a decline and plateau that began in early January.

Reich and others say they expect that the immunity from natural infections plus the successful rollout of vaccines, which are now reaching nearly 3 million people a day, will help moderate this surge.

But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a White House briefing with media Monday that she's anxious about what the next few weeks could bring.

"Right now I’m scared," she said in what she described as an off-script moment of candor.

Army health specialists fill syringes with Pfizer&#39;s COVID-19 vaccine March 21 in Miami.
Army health specialists fill syringes with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine March 21 in Miami.

The vaccine rollout is giving people hope and the spring weather is making everyone even more restless, she acknowledged, but it's too soon for Americans to let down their guard, return to travel and stop using the precautions – such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing – that are known to be protective.

She said she was speaking not just as CDC director, but as a wife, daughter, mother, and doctor.

"I know what it’s like as a physician to stand in that patient room – gowned, gloved, masked, shielded – and to be the last person to touch someone else’s loved one because their loved one couldn’t be there," she said. "And I know what it's like to pull up to your hospital every day and see the extra morgue sitting outside."

A race against COVID-19 variants

President Joe Biden reiterated Walensky's sentiments in a news conference Monday afternoon and called on governors and mayors to continue or renew COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates.

"The war against COVID-19 is far from won. This is deadly serious," he said. "We could still see a setback in the vaccination program. And most importantly, if we let our guard down now, we could see a virus getting worse, not better."

Although roughly 30% of American adults have been vaccinated so far, only 16% are fully protected, and many more remain vulnerable.

Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson: Comparing the COVID-19 vaccines

"We have to give more shots in April than we did in March, because we’re in the life-and-death-race for the virus that is spreading quickly with cases rising again," Biden said. "New variants are spreading. And, sadly, some of the reckless behavior we’ve seen on television over the past few weeks means that more new cases are to come in the weeks ahead."

New variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are changing the fight, said Eric Feigl-Ding an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C.

The vaccines are designed to combat – and are very effective against – the virus that circulated in the U.S. last year.

A mother and daughter receive COVID-19 vaccines as Floridians continue to receive shots at the FEMA-supported Vaccination Site at Valencia College West Campus in Orlando, Florida.
A mother and daughter receive COVID-19 vaccines as Floridians continue to receive shots at the FEMA-supported Vaccination Site at Valencia College West Campus in Orlando, Florida.

But as new variants that originated in the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and even New York take over, some are making the virus more contagious – which makes careful mask-wearing even more important – and some are making the vaccines less protective, he said.

A surge of more infectious variants now could reach people before they've had a chance to be vaccinated, Feigl-Ding said. One variant originally identified in Brazil, is 2- to 2.5-times more transmissible; another seen in South Africa, may be able to re-infect people who were infected only a few months ago.

Still, he's hopeful that the fast rollout of vaccines will be able to control the spread.

"I think the fourth wave is upon us," he said, "but I think the vaccine will hold it back."

'So tantalizingly close to being ... safer'

Someday soon, vaccinations and lower case counts will allow Americans to resume traveling, socializing in groups and many other things, Walensky said. But not yet.

"I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends," she said.

Walensky did not specify how much longer she thinks people need to remain cautious.

Reich said he thinks just another few weeks could do it.

Unlike the surge of a year ago when few people had ever seen COVID-19, at least 30 million Americans – and by some estimates as many as three times more – have been infected with the virus and built up at least some protection against it.

Vaccination is expected to be even more protective than natural immunity and to prevent nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19, said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the the CDC and now president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative aimed at preventing epidemics and heart disease.

'You can't trust the government': Spanish-speaking social media spreads COVID-19 vaccine disinformation, adds to hesitancy

Although he sees the next month or two as problematic, Frieden said people don't need to put their entire lives on hold. They should feel free to go outside and go to stores – masked up. People enjoying a beach day aren't a problem; it's the bars they go to afterward where the virus gets transmitted, he said.

But to really beat this pandemic, people should get vaccinated as soon as possible, continue to limit their travel and minimize the number of people they share indoor air with for a few more months, he said.

"What's so frustrating about this is that we're so tantalizingly close to being so much safer," he said. "By summer, it's going to be so much better. By fall we will be at the new reality unless some horrible variant takes over – I can't guarantee that won't happen – but like three months, folks. Just keep a lid on it for three months and we can prevent a lot of deaths."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID cases: US faces a 4th surge amid rising infections

Recommended Stories

  • Duke University employee COVID cases force a change in student dining options

    Duke is testing about 3,000 to 4,000 students and employees each day for COVID-19.

  • Kentucky adds 2,000-point scorer Kellan Grady from Davidson

    Kentucky has added former Davidson guard Kellan Grady to its roster. The graduate transfer scored 2,002 career points with the Wildcats.

  • Roche, Novartis approvals in Europe signal more head-to-head competition

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss drugmakers Roche and Novartis each won European approval for drugs on Tuesday in a sign that the rival Basel-based companies are increasingly competing for the same patients. Roche's Evrysdi, already approved in the United States, gained backing from the European Commission for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), where Novartis's $2.1 million per patient gene therapy Zolgensma has become the treatment of choice for infants diagnosed with the genetic, muscle-wasting disease. Separately, Novartis's Kesimpta, also with U.S. approval, won European regulators' blessing in multiple sclerosis, where Novartis hopes to lure patients away from Roche's $4 billion seller Ocrevus.

  • Most Americans will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination by mid-April, Biden says

    The federal government said it will expand the number of pharmacies administering vaccinations from 17,000 to 40,000 by mid-April.

  • 'Do not blow this for the rest of us': B.C. strengthens COVID-19 restrictions indoors amid growing cases

    As COVID-19 cases continue to be detected, British Columbia is increasing restrictions in indoor settings in the province.

  • China pressures brands to reject reports of Xinjiang abuses

    China stepped up pressure Monday on foreign shoe and clothing brands to reject reports of abuses in Xinjiang, telling companies that are targeted by Beijing for boycotts to look more closely and pointing to a statement by one that it found no forced labor. H&M, Nike, Adidas and other brands are caught in a conflict over Xinjiang after Western governments imposed sanctions on officials accused of abuses.

  • US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided U.N. Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in need. Referring especially to Russia and its close ally Syrian President Bashar Assad, Blinken said the council should also “stop taking part in or making excuses for attacks” on hospitals and near the only authorized crossing point, which has closed off pathways to assistance.

  • Nathan Chen is the First Asian American Figure Skater to Win 3 Consecutive World Titles

    Nathan Chen became the first Asian American figure skater to win three consecutive men's titles at the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday. The 21-year-old skater is the first American to accomplish this feat since Scott Hamilton. Since his fifth-place standing at the 2018 Olympics, Chen has become an undefeated champion of worlds, nationals, Skate Americas and the Grand Prix Finals.

  • The 'Pegan' diet started as a joke, but it's actually a good way to get the best of both vegan and paleo, according to a doctor

    Dr. Mark Hyman, a physician who promotes food as medicine, recommends a combined paleo and vegan diet as a more flexible approach to healthy eating.

  • Brazil faces the coronavirus abyss. It has the highest daily deaths in the world and the COVID-19 crisis is going to get worse, experts warn.

    Brazil has far more daily COVID-19 deaths than any other nation in the world. President Bolsonaro's flippant attitude to the crisis held responsible.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines highly effective after first shot in real-world use, -U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc with BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc reduced risk of infection by 80% two weeks or more after the first of two shots, according to data from a real-world U.S. study released on Monday. The results validate earlier studies that had indicated the vaccines begin to work soon after a first dose, and confirm that they also prevent asymptomatic infections. U.S. public health officials, however, continue to recommend two doses be given on the schedule authorized by regulators based on clinical trials.

  • US case against detained Huawei executive only a 'concern of China': defense

    Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer, argued Monday that the US conspiracy and fraud charges against her are only a "concern of China" and unrelated to the United States.

  • Joe Biden urges states to pause Covid-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

    US President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of "impending doom" on Monday, amid a surge in Covid-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Biden said 90 per cent of US adults would be eligible for vaccination by April 19, and 90 per cent of Americans would have a vaccination center within five miles (8 km) of their homes by then, as his team ramps up its drive to get vaccine shots in people's arms. But the administration issued a stark warning: cases are rising, hospitalisations are increasing, and deaths are multiplying from the disease that has already killed roughly 550,000 people in the United States. "I'm reiterating my call for every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate," Mr Biden said. "We still are in a war with this deadly virus. And we're bolstering our defenses, but this war's far from won." Asked if states should pause re-opening efforts, Mr Biden said "yes." Some parts of the US have done away with mask mandates and other Covid-19 restrictions altogether, and Americans have gotten out to travel more as pandemic fatigue takes hold.

  • Eating popcorn might reduce cardiovascular risks, but not if you eat it like a normal person

    Too bad the pandemic has obliterated any desire for me to be at a movie theater anytime soon, because Eat This, Not That has revealed that popcorn might be good for my heart’s health. This is because popcorn is a whole grain, and whole grains are, in general, good for you.

  • Police Discover 'Drug Superstore' in Atlanta Holding 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana and Edibles

    Georgia police say the warehouse was uncovered while authorities were executing three search warrants connected to a street racing investigation.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell caught up in Jeffrey Epstein allegations

    She faces charges in the US of having assisted disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors.

  • Rizzo ends talks; Odor getting cut; restrictions to loosen

    Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series. The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. “Obviously there’s been talks and whatnot, but it doesn’t look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said Monday.

  • Xinjiang cotton: How do I know if it's in my jeans?

    It's at the centre of a row between Western brands and China over allegations of forced labour.

  • Israel's political stalemate to land at Rivlin's doorstep

    President Reuven Rivlin announced Monday that he will begin consultations next week with Israel's political rivals in hopes of unraveling the country's post-election deadlock. Israel's presidency is largely a figurehead office. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud is the largest single party, with 30 seats.