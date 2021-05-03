Were The Smart Money Right About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

Debasis Saha
·5 min read

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn't the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on December 31st. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 887 of those established hedge funds and famous value investors' filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) based on those filings.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was in 63 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The all time high for this statistic is 68. Our calculations also showed that XOM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 197% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 124 percentage points (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT
Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now let's check out the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Do Hedge Funds Think XOM Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Heading into the first quarter of 2021, a total of 63 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 21% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in XOM over the last 22 quarters. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

Is XOM A Good Stock To Buy?
Is XOM A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, Adage Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), with a stake worth $529 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Adage Capital Management was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $320.6 million. Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Engine No. 1 LLC allocated the biggest weight to Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), around 16.31% of its 13F portfolio. SIR Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 3.83 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to XOM.

There weren't any hedge funds initiating brand new positions in the stock during the fourth quarter.

Let's now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), QUALCOMM, Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), and Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). This group of stocks' market caps are similar to XOM's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ACN,50,2133706,4 QCOM,85,2727547,-2 TMUS,103,9117019,9 COST,61,3613961,-12 BHP,20,1099946,2 NVO,23,3161939,1 CVX,50,5390278,7 Average,56,3892057,1.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 56 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3892 million. That figure was $2209 million in XOM's case. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for XOM is 63.7. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 10 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 90.7% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 35 percentage points. These stocks gained 13.6% in 2021 through April 30th and still beat the market by 1.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on XOM as the stock returned 41.2% since the end of Q4 (through 4/30) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM)

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Related Content

Recommended Stories

  • The OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On

    We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock...

  • Emerson (EMR) to Report Q2 Earnings: Beat in the Cards?

    Emerson's (EMR) Q2 earnings are likely to have gained from strength across its end markets and benefits from acquired assets. Weakness across automation end markets might have dragged its performance.

  • Denver moves into 3rd in West with 110-104 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Denver is missing some key pieces to its backcourt. As long as the Nuggets have Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., they remain one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Jokic had 30 points and 14 rebounds, Porter scored 25 points and Denver extended its winning streak to five games with a 110-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to move into the third seed in the West.

  • If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Before It's Too Late

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Key Factors to Impact Redfin (RDFN) This Earnings Season

    Redfin (RDFN) is likely to have benefited from the growing pace of increase in online visits and customer inquiries amid rising levels of home-buyer interest.

  • What's in Store for Global Payments (GPN) Earnings in Q1?

    Global Payments (GPN) Q1 results are likely to reflect improvement across all its three operating segments along with gains from cost-control efforts and share buybacks.

  • Has 3M Finally Turned the Corner?

    3M's (NYSE: MMM) first-quarter earnings presentations left investors with more questions than answers. The numbers from the quarter were excellent, but management merely maintained its full-year guidance and warned investors about rising cost headwinds and margin pressure to come. 3M could get hit by the slowdown in automotive production in the second quarter.

  • Hold, not sell, in May -portfolio manager

    An old Wall Street adage says, "Sell in May and go away." But Winthrop Capital Management's Adam Coons tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should hold onto their stocks for now.

  • 10 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best consumer staples stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the consumer staples industry and go directly to the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now. The toilet paper shortages at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic drove a […]

  • Buy the Pullback in Twitter Stock? Not Yet, Says Top Analyst

    After some of its Big Tech brethren threw down the gauntlet with blowout earnings last week, Twitter (TWTR) stepped up to the plate. While the microblogging platform’s quarterly statement was by no means a disaster, the Street was not pleased with the display. The shares took a heavy beating in the subsequent session – sinking by 15%. Although Wells Fargo’s Brian Fitzgerald says Twitter’s Q1 results were “relatively solid,” he sees several reasons for the market’s harsh reaction. The 5-star analyst puts the selloff down to a combination of “comparatively muted upside compared to big 1Q beats by GOOGL and FB, a slight mDAU miss in the quarter, and 2Q revenue guide midpt slightly below the Street and Op Income guide well below on ramping investments.” What’s more, after the company recently said it aims to double revenue by 2023, Fitzgerald thinks investors were likely “looking for 1Q to more forcefully assert TWTR's momentum toward achieving LT (long term) targets.” Let’s look at the quarter’s numbers, then. Revenue increased year-over-year by 28.8% to $1.04 billion, in the process beating Wall Street’s forecast by $10 million. At $0.16, Non-GAAP EPS beat the consensus estimate by $0.02. While these figures were good, compared to Facebook’s exceptional results, the numbers were relatively tame. And as far as monetizable daily active users (mDAU) are concerned - an essential metric to gauge user engagement - Twitter disappointed; at 199 million, the figure came in just below the consensus estimate of 200 million. The forecast for mDAUs is a worry, too. It seems it will be hard to match Covid-19 era growth levels, and for the remainder of 2021, management anticipates mDAU growth to slow to LDD (low double digits), with 2Q acting as the “low point.” The Street was also letdown by the revenue projection for 2Q21, which is now anticipated to be in the $980 million to $1.08 billion range. Consensus had $1.05 billion. So, while Fitzgerald notes the stock’s pullback “arguably presents an opportunity,” the analyst counts “indications of steadier brand advertising performance and evidence that TWTR can reaccelerate mDAU growth vs. the LDD trough anticipated by the company in 2Q” among the reasons why he stays on the sidelines for now with a Neutral (i.e., Hold) rating. Fitzgerald also lowered the price target from $80 to $65. That said, following the drop, there’s potential upside of 18% from current levels. (To watch Fitzgerald’s track record, click here) According to the rest of the Street, the projection is for more upside. The average price target stands at $73.03, suggesting gains of 32% in the year ahead. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 19 Holds and 1 Sell. (See Twitter stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Fantasy Baseball Weekend Wrap: Fallout from mounting list of injuries

    Injuries hit hard over the weekend, including Luis Robert landing on the IL. Dalton Del Don examines the fantasy impact.

  • Exxon, Chevron Turns to Profit in Q1: Energy ETFs in Focus

    The beleaguered energy sector seems to be turning around with two big oil giants returning to profit in the first quarter.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    After all, even the Oracle of Omaha routinely sells stocks he owns. While breaking the day-trading mindset is obviously the goal of such pithy sayings, holding onto shares for years, decades even, is the preferred time horizon and what I'm planning to do with the stocks in my portfolio. While Mark Twain once remarked, "Buy land, they're not making it anymore," water is an even more scarce resource, and American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is tasked with mostly providing Southern California with clean water and electricity.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    Both telecom veterans kicked off 2021 with a bang. Does one possess an edge as the better investment?

  • Bill and Melinda Gates divorcing after 27 years of marriage

    The Microsoft co-founder and his wife, who launched the world’s largest charitable foundation, said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

  • Verizon Is Finally Selling Yahoo and AOL. What That Means For the Stock.

    The end of Verizon's foray into the media business shouldn't come as a surprise to investors. The sale to Apollo values the segment around $5.6 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Stocks Stumble As Apple Nears New Buy Point; Tesla Tests Key Level

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday, as Apple approaches a new buy point. Tesla stock is testing a key support level.

  • Here’s Why Baron Opportunity Fund Sold its QuantumScape Corp. (QS) Position

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell on allegations of trafficking teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein has been postponed to the fall. In delaying the previously scheduled start from 12 July, US District Judge Alison Nathan said the move was appropriate due to new charges being added in March and the Covid-19 pandemic hindering trial preparations. Ms Maxwell pleaded not guilty in April to new indictments during her first in-person court appearance since being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says