They were speeding through Fresno County with 75 pounds of fentanyl. They could get life

A man and woman from Washington state accused of speeding along Interstate 5 in Fresno County with nearly $3 million in fentanyl pills have been indicted on federal charges.

Joseph Hill, 40, of Mount Vernon and Brigit Marie Bissell, 27, of Bothell were pulled over by the California Highway Patrol on Jan. 14 in what turned into one of the largest fentanyl seizures in Valley history.

Hill and Bissell are each charged with conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

According to court documents, Hill and Bissell were traveling north on I-5 near Russel Avenue west of Firebaugh when they were stopped by a CHP officer.

The officer believed the two were engaged in criminal activity and had his drug detection dog run a sweep of the car. The dog was alerted to the odor of narcotics, and a further search of the car turned up three bags containing approximately 75 pounds, or more than 300,000 fentanyl pills.

If convicted of the charges, Hill and Bissel face a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to a statement from the justice department.