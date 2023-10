We're spotlighting a different national park each week. Here's what travelers should know.

Two of the most commonly asked questions about any national park are "What makes it so special?" and "Is it worth visiting?"

All 63 of America's national parks are special, and each one is worthwhile.

Over the course of more than a year, USA TODAY will unpack why. Join us as we spotlight a different destination each week and share helpful travel tips like how to get there, when to visit and what not to miss.

We began with Acadia during National Park Week in April and are gradually making our way through the alphabet to Zion. Click on the name of each park linked below to learn more about these national treasures.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Quiz: See how well you know America's national parks

Love national parks? Thank Buffalo Soldiers

Acadia National Park in MaineArches National Park in UtahBadlands National Park in South DakotaBig Bend National Park in TexasBiscayne National Park in FloridaBlack Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in ColoradoBryce Canyon National Park in UtahCanyonlands National Park in UtahCapitol Reef National Park in UtahCarlsbad Caverns National Park in New MexicoChannel Islands National Park in CaliforniaCongaree National Park in South CarolinaCrater Lake National Park in OregonCuyahoga Valley National Park in OhioDeath Valley National Park in California and NevadaDenali National Park in AlaskaDry Tortugas National Park in FloridaEverglades National Park in FloridaGates of the Arctic National Park in AlaskaGateway Arch National Park in Missouri and IllinoisGlacier National Park in MontanaGlacier Bay National Park in AlaskaGrand Canyon National Park in ArizonaGrand Teton National Park in WyomingGreat Basin National Park in NevadaGreat Sand Dunes National Park in ColoradoGreat Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and TennesseeGuadalupe Mountains National Park in TexasHaleakalā National Park in HawaiiHawai'i Volcanoes National Park in HawaiiHot Springs National Park in ArkansasIndiana Dunes National Park in IndianaIsle Royale National Park in MichiganJoshua Tree National Park in CaliforniaKatmai National Park in AlaskaKenai Fjords National Park in AlaskaKings Canyon National Park in CaliforniaKobuk Valley National Park in AlaskaLake Clark National Park in AlaskaLassen Volcanic National Park in CaliforniaMammoth Cave National Park in KentuckyMesa Verde National Park in ColoradoMount Rainier National Park in WashingtonNational Park of American Samoa in American SamoaNew River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West VirginiaNorth Cascades National Park in WashingtonOlympic National Park in WashingtonPetrified Forest National Park in ArizonaPinnacles National Park in CaliforniaRedwood National Park in CaliforniaRocky Mountain National Park in ColoradoSaguaro National Park in ArizonaSequoia National Park in CaliforniaShenandoah National Park in VirginiaTheodore Roosevelt National Park in North DakotaVirgin Islands National Park in Virgin IslandsVoyageurs National Park in MinnesotaWhite Sands National Park in New MexicoWind Cave National Park in South DakotaWrangell-St. Elias National Park in AlaskaYellowstone National Park in Idaho, Montana and WyomingYosemite National Park in CaliforniaZion National Park in Utah

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National parks from Acadia to Zion: What travelers should know