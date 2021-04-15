'We're still going to bury our son': Daunte Wright's mother says 'we're never going to have justice' despite manslaughter charges against cop

Katie Wright, center, mother of Daunte Wright, speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said charges against her son's killer can't heal her grief.

"We're still going to bury our son," she said.

Ex-officer Kimberly Potter was arrested on second-degree manslaughter charges Wednesday.

Daunte Wright's mother, Katie Wright, said Thursday that the manslaughter charges against the Minneapolis police officer who killed her son would never be enough to address her grief.

"We're still going to bury our son," Wright said at a press conference in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon. "We're still never going to be able to see our baby boy, that we're never going to see again. So when people say 'justice,' I just shake my head."

Officer Kimberly Potter shot and killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on Sunday after she pulled him over during a traffic stop. The incident sparked a new wave of anti-racism protests in the Minneapolis area, already reeling from the police killing of George Floyd less than a year earlier.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, resigned from the force and was arrested Wednesday on manslaughter charges.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing members of the Wright family, hailed the second-degree manslaughter charges against Potter as "progress" compared to other police officers who were never charged for killing Black men.

Crump said he wanted to make sure the Wright family got their day in court.

"All this family is striving for is to get full accountability, to get equal justice," Crump said. "Nothing more, nothing less."

Crump frequently represents family members of Black Americans killed by police officers, including relatives of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake in civil litigation over their deaths. Wright's killing came during the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee on Floyd's neck until he died.

"Here in Minneapolis, George Floyd's killer was arrested and charged, and we are now waiting on final arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, to make sure George Floyd got due process, got his day in court," Crump said.

Katie Wright said she had met Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross, who had taught Daunte Wright at Edison High School in Minneapolis.

"George Floyd's girlfriend taught my son at Edison," Katie Wright said at the press conference. "And she remembered him playing basketball. And she remembered him being that smiling, goofy kid. And it was so sad we had to meet that way."

She said that, even if Potter is convicted at trial, nothing would able to heal her son's loss.

"Unfortunately, there's never going to be justice for us," Katie Wright said.

"Justice isn't even a word to me," she added.

