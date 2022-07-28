'We're still working it': Month-long investigation into illegal party at WaterColor home continues

WATERCOLOR — The Walton County Sheriff's Office says investigators are "honing in" on those responsible for breaking into a multimillion-dollar home June 17 and throwing an open house party.

More than 200 people — many believed to be high-school aged — were seen crowded in the 6,442-square-foot home on Blackwater Street in videos and photos posted to Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms like TikTok.

Most had already left by the time security called the Sheriff's Office early in the morning June 18 for a noise complaint. However, WCSO spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said the videos provided deputies with ample information.

Many of the teens were seen drinking, and two videos showed partygoers turning the foyer into a "boxing ring." Photos also showed people smoking inside the home. And one teen posted a photo with five championship rings displayed on his fingers.

The WCSO reportedly received numerous tips after sharing information about the house party on social media about a month ago. During a brief phone call last week, Dobridnia said deputies have since interviewed more than 50 people.

Several of the minors, including locals and tourists, who posted photos and videos have been identified. Now, deputies are tracking down those who organized the party and advertised it with fliers days before.

"We have a subpoena right now to TikTok and one wireless phone provider to try to give us a little more information on who organized the actual party," Dobridnia said. "We're still in full-on investigation mode. What we're really trying to hone in on is who created the flier."

Some of the people involved could face burglary charges. In order to proceed with charges, deputies have to prove that at the time of entering the person had the intent to commit an offense.

A state law known as the "Open House Party Law" also makes it a crime for anyone to host a party in which minors are consuming or have access to alcohol.

According to the WCSO, the owners lived there full time but were out of town when the teens broke into their home. A back door that was reportedly pried open to let people inside was among the damage left by the unauthorized party.

It is still unclear how the teens knew the owners would not be home.

According to the Walton County Property Appraiser's website, the house was last estimated to be worth $4,393,140 at market value. The home was listed for sale on Zillow at $7,950,000 on June 10 — only about a week before the incident.

The three-story house is in the 500-acre WaterColor community along Scenic Highway 30A. Open house parties have been an issue in the area before, but according to the WCSO they are normally held at rental homes.

According to the listing on Zillow, the home was built in 2012 and has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Among the many lavish features is a "lake-front infinity edge swimming pool" and a theater room with a two rows of recliners and a wet bar.

The kitchen, where some videos were taken, features a "contemporary glass breakfast bar" and a dining room complete with chairs imported from Italy.

According to the WCSO, there was "a lot of property damage," including furniture that was destroyed.

The WCSO has not given a full estimate of the amount of damage. Several items were also reportedly stolen. They included sports memorabilia, a video game console, clothes, a bottle of wine and more.

Dobridnia said the WCSO is interviewing people who may have stolen items from the home. However, more work must be done. The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

The WCSO is asking anyone with information about the house party to contact investigators at 850-892-8111. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

"We're still working it. We're still trying to push people, if you know something to contact the investigators," Dobridnia said. "And hopefully we'll get someone as a good witness or someone that wants to provide more information."

