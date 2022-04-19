'We're talking about four deaths': Judge rejects plea deal for teen accused in Beeline Highway crash

WEST PALM BEACH — The fate of an 18-year-old man accused of killing four people in a high-speed crash on the Beeline Highway in July remains undetermined after a judge rejected a plea deal reached last month between prosecutors and the man's attorneys.

The agreement would have sent Christopher Garrett Jr. to prison for 10 years on vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and grand theft charges for his role in the July 30, 2021, wreck that killed Jay'Oni Leonard, 14, Alexia Simpson, 17, Elizabeth Anderson, 62, and George Nienhouse, 65.

Calling the sentence too lenient, Circuit Judge Howard Coates instructed Assistant State Attorney Amy Berkman and Assistant Public Defender Jaclyn Isaacs to negotiate a new plea or prepare the case for trial.

“I’m having a real difficult time getting past the hurdle that 10 years is an appropriate sentence here,” Coates said, according to court records provided to The Palm Beach Post. “We’re talking about four deaths. We’re talking about four destroyed families, and I just have some real issues with only a 10-year sentence.”

Garrett was 17 years old – a juvenile – the day he is accused of stealing an SUV from the Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach and crashing into another SUV on the Beeline near Palm Beach Gardens. The State Attorney's Office chose to charge him as an adult.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Garrett drove the stolen Nissan Rogue SUV at speeds in excess of 100 mph and was under the influence of marijuana when he ran a red light at the Beeline and PGA Boulevard, colliding with a Nissan XTerra SUV making a turn at the traffic signal.

Leonard and Simpson were with Garrett in the Rogue. Anderson and Nienhouse were riding in the XTerra, according to court records. All lived in Palm Beach County.

The Rogue's data recorder showed that the vehicle was traveling at 109 mph in the moments before the collision, investigators said. Prior to the collision, West Palm Beach police spotted the Rogue and attempted to stop it but ended their pursuit at Northlake Boulevard after determining the chase had become too dangerous, according to law-enforcement records.

Families of victims address court, defendant at plea hearing

During the March 24 plea hearing, families of the victims addressed the court, some speaking in favor of the agreement and others in opposition. Some spoke to Garrett directly.

“You took away two of the most kind-hearted, caring, generous, most amazing people in my life,” said Heather Richards, Anderson's daughter.

“Right now, I’m looking at you and I only feel hate toward you,” said one man, who identified himself as the older brother of one of the teenage girls.

Under the agreement, Garrett would have pleaded guilty to two counts each of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide and one count of grand theft auto. The state’s proposal also included a lifetime revocation of his driver’s license.

Defendant's age, conversations with victims' families factored into state's plea offer

In his opening remarks, Coates noted that Garrett faced up to 467 months in prison, or nearly 39 years, under Florida's sentence scoring guidelines. He then asked the state to explain how the plea agreement was reached.

Berkman said Garrett’s age and her conversations with the victims’ families factored into the state’s offer, noting the some of the victims have pending civil lawsuits against Garrett. But after listening to the families speak, Coates said he did not think the sentence was appropriate.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 27.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Plea deal in Beeline Highway crash that killed 4 rejected as 'lenient'