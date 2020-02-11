'We're technically homeless': the eviction epidemic plaguing the US

Tammie Lyle, a single mother in Richmond, Virginia, was evicted from her home in July 2019 after the rental office of her apartment complex discovered her older daughter was staying with her.

“I ended up with the whole family – myself, four children, three grandkids, we had to go. We lived in a hotel for a little while, and then all split up,” Lyle said. “We all live in different houses now. We had to switch the kids’ schools and we missed a lot of time from work because we’re not together and we don’t have childcare.”

She works two jobs, one at Amazon and another at a 7-Eleven store, and sometimes she has a third if she can find the extra work.

Lyle’s story is just one of many when it comes to a modern American phenomenon: a plague of evictions that devastates the lives of already vulnerable families. In the US, an estimated 2.3 million Americans were evicted from their home in 2016, the latest year of available data, as rent prices around the US continue to rise while affordable housing units disappear and the legal system is weighted towards wealthy landlords, not tenants.

The impact of an eviction is frequently disastrous.

“Once you’re displaced from your house, everything is turned upside down,” added Lyle.

Her eviction decreased her credit score, which has made it difficult to find another apartment to rent, especially in Richmond, where rents have risen by 30% in parts of the city since 2012 and eviction rates are the second highest among large cities in the US. In 2016, there were 6,435 evictions in Richmond, a rate of 11.44% of all renters in the city, roughly three to four times the national eviction rate.

In Virginia, housing organizers and advocates argue the court systems are widely tilted in favor of landlords over tenants, driving high numbers of eviction lawsuits.

“People can get run over in these courts and they don’t really have much of a remedy to go back and show what was wrong,” said Omari al-Qadaffi, a housing organizer with the Legal Aid Justice Center in Richmond. He also noted tenants are required to pay a bond worth three months of rent to appeal any court decision, no matter their income and that the city has seen the destruction of public housing and landlords refusing to accept subsidized housing vouchers.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) manages 4,000 public housing apartments throughout Richmond, and has been criticized by housing organizers for high eviction rates.

In 2017, 1,460 tenants living in RRHA apartments faced an eviction lawsuit, the highest of any landlord in the state of Virginia that year. Criticism for high eviction lawsuit rates caused the RRHA to freeze evictions temporarily in November 2019 until May 2020 and begin working with the city’s eviction diversion program.

“I received an eviction notice in September 2019 for $58 because they added on some charges I wasn’t aware of. A few weeks later, I received another eviction threat saying if you don’t remove your dog within 30 days, you will be evicted, but I don’t have a dog,” said a current tenant in Creighton Court, a public housing complex managed by RRHA, who requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

They provided a copy of both eviction notices. The RRHA is pushing forward with plans to demolish the Creighton Court complex, which will displace more than 300 families.

“They’re trying to put us out. We’re here because we need a little help. Its public housing, which means the people own it. I work, I pay tax dollars, so I’ve helped pay for public housing. Why are they making it so much harder on us?” the tenant added.

An RRHA spokesperson told the Guardian in an email: “RRHA has no record of the circumstances described. However, in the event that a resident were to receive erroneous notice of a violation of RRHA’s Pet Policy, RRHA believes adequate safeguards are in place to protect the tenant’s interests.”

They added that every resident who is affected by redevelopment will be provided with another public housing unit or a tenant-based voucher.

‘We lead the nation in eviction rates’

In North Charleston, South Carolina, renters are plagued with the highest eviction rate of any major city in the US, at a rate of 16.5% of all renters in 2016.