'We're here to give them a voice.' Pro-Palestinian rally marches through downtown Phoenix

For Mastaani Hina, a Pakistani-American and Arizona State State alumna, standing up for what you believe in is not just an act of courage but a responsibility.

On Monday at 5 p.m., Hina was among around 50 people gathered on the corner of Van Buren and Second Street to support Palestinian liberation. Students, families, and activists alike marched from outside The Arizona Republic's headquarters to ASU's Civic Space Park.

"We do not want our state to be complacent with genocide," said Hina, who helped organize the march.

Fighting broke out on Oct. 7 in Israel after Hamas launched an attack, killing and capturing more than 1,000 people. Israeli Defense Forces mounted a swift response, triggering a war between the nation and Hamas, which controls the besieged Gaza Strip.

Since the attack, the death toll in Gaza exceeded 25,000, according to the euronews.com, as of Monday.

"Everything happening in Palestine is the reason why we're here," said Ezra Rizo, another one of the protest's organizers. "Our hearts are really broken for the Palestinians. We're here to give them a voice and to fight for them."

The event, which, according to a social media flyer, was planned by artists for liberation, MECHA de ASU, and Arizona Palestine Solidarity Alliance, was sparked by Israel's devastating attack on Rafah on Super Bowl Sunday.

According to Hina, Rafah is a Palestinian city that serves as a "safe haven" for displaced Palestinians seeking refuge from the Israeli assault. Hina went on to blame an abuse of federal subsidiaries for prolonging the war in Gaza.

"We're here to tell our legislators and our president to stop sending our hard-earned US tax dollars overseas to Israel," Hina said. "We need that money. Americans need that money. Stop sending our American money across the sea to fund a genocide."

However, Monday's protest went beyond a call to action for Palestinian liberation, whose dissenters sought to "put pressure on elected officials."

"It is very important that our president calls for a ceasefire. His party, his people, want a ceasefire," said Hina. "He is not representing us."

According to Bill Whitmire, one of the organizers of the event, the building - which houses both The Arizona Republic and NBC 12 - was chosen in the hopes of gathering media attention.

"We are in a media blackout - media is just not covering us," said Whitmire, who declined to say what group he was affiliated with.

Whitmire also said a goal of the rally was to bring attention to Arizona HB2759, which is slated to be discussed in the education subcommittee tomorrow. The bill would prohibit community colleges and universities from recognizing and funding student organizations that support foreign terrorist organizations.

According to the Palestinian American Community Center, a Palestinian rights advocacy group, the bill would give officials at higher education institutions discretion to interpret the content of speech and determine its compliance with the legislation.

Pro-Palestinian supporters rallying against the Israel-Hamas conflict gather outside of The Arizona Republic on the corner of Van Buren Street and 2nd Street.

Groups like Students for Justice in Palestine have raised concerns that these bills could target Palestinian organizations, especially because the state legislature has criticized the group before.

The community center said the bill is a threat to democracy and that if it passes in its current form, the group will seek legal action to challenge its constitutionality.

Judith Coburn, who is part of the Phoenix antiwar coalition, also criticized the media blackout and hoped that the rally could help inform residents about the situation in Gaza.

"It's our tax dollars that our paying for this slaughter," said Coburn, who also protested the Vietnam War when she was in high school. Coburn sees the situation as a one-sided conflict rather than a war.

"Palestine has no military. They have no resources, really to fight except a few Hamas extremists. And they basically all live in an open-air prison," said Coburn.

Those attending the rally varied in age, from longtime protestors like Coburn to students and even children. Some held signs, Palestinian flags, drums, or megaphones. As they marched downtown, some cars and trucks honked their horns in support.

"I cannot see other human beings getting killed."

For Hina, Monday's march had a much more personal meaning.

"As Muslims, it is our duty to fight for our religion... (and) for the religion of others," said Hina. "Palestinians come in all colors and all religions. I'm here for them."

According to Hina, it is her "religious duty" to stand up for the people of Palestine, which she described as "culturally and historically significant" for Muslims.

"If you hurt Palestine, you're hurting all Muslims around the world," said Hina. "I must fight for my brothers and sisters."

Amidst the outcry for social and legislative change, one of the most critical aspects of the protest for Hina was "recognizing we are one" and using her "American privilege" to stand up for those on the other side of the world.

"Today, I am here as a Muslim, but above that, I am here as a human being," said Hina. "It does not matter whether I'm Muslim or not. I cannot see other human beings getting killed."

Until "effective change is enacted," Hina, who has been involved in over 20 pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the Valley, sees no end to the continuous marches across downtown Phoenix, using social media as a platform to raise awareness and for onboarding others to join the cause.

"Our people have been on the streets since Oct. 7. We will continue to be on the streets until we get a ceasefire," said Hina. "Until Palestine is free."

One man, Dam Aldeldma, held a sign saying that if you attended one funeral for every dead Palestinian child a day, it would take you 27 years.

"I just really want to use statistics to help people understand how many people are dying," said Aldeldma. While Aldeldma said seeing death in Palestine almost every day can be emotionally taxing, he remains optimistic for the future.

"The truth is coming out more and more. When Israel behaves that way, it is a pretty clear thing."

For Rizo, protesting is a way to find community and for "humanity to come together."

"I never really pictured myself doing something like this, but I'm so happy to be doing it," said Rizo. "All these people that are here are becoming like family to me."

Rizo added that unity and "finding strength in numbers" is the "ultimate goal."

"We just need to come together right now. It's time for the people to unite," said Rizo. "Alone, you're just not as powerful. And we need as much power as we can get."

Dedicating himself to the cause, Rizo went on to describe the "fulfillment" that stems from standing up for justice.

"In times like this, you can feel really helpless. Especially when the majority of people don’t really care," said Rizo. "I hope that I can do more. But I do believe we're making a difference."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: palestine liberation group rallies protests marches downtown phoenix