'What were you thinking PCSO?': Event where kids posed with weapons sparks criticism

A Facebook post by a local law enforcement agency that showed young children grasping large revolver-type grenade launchers is causing some stir online.

Tuesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office posted photos from the agency's "Touch-A-Truck" event that took place at the Francis Youth Sports Complex in Palatka. According to the Sheriff's Office, the event was geared mostly toward kindergarten through second-graders and was to "build relationships with our kids and parents."

But on Facebook and Twitter, critics are raising concerns, saying the event and photo ops could glorify weapons and prompt children to perceive guns as playthings and promote the militarization of law enforcement.

The Sheriff's Office says the concern is unfounded and prompted by misinformation since there weren't any guns at the event.

An elementary school-aged student poses with a 40mm grenade launcher at a Putnam County Sheriff's Office event.

In reality, the agency allowed children to hold a range of grenade launchers that can be used to fire projectiles with smoke, gas or explosives. The tools are still considered weapons and generally are not allowed to be sold to civilians. They are often used in military and crowd-control settings.

From 2016: Woman tells Putnam County deputy that son, 4, shot her in back while she was driving

Jamie Gilt: Gun advocate shot by her 4-year-old son, remains infamous

Julie Delegal, a Jacksonville-based author whose father was a police officer, said the event could promote young people to see weapons as toys.

"What were you thinking PCSO?" Delegal wrote on Facebook. "I was taught to respect guns and stay away from them. They were stored safely out of our sight and reach. Learning to use them came much later, when it was developmentally appropriate."

Through the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, a spokesperson responded to Delegal's comment by saying, "talking to children about the equipment we have is important, especially so they do not run from us when trying to help."

Story continues

Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Allison Waters-Merritt said the scrutiny is "an attempt by a small group, of which most do not live in our area ... to turn a positive event into a negative one."

Photos show a range of public safety and SWAT team tools including a halligan, battering ram and grenade launchers. The Sheriff's Office confirmed to The Florida Times-Union that the launchers were real but unloaded.

"The launcher was not loaded and still was checked by three deputies prior to being on display to the public and this is done prior to any special event," Waters-Merritt said.

She said one photo, in particular, has sparked scrutiny from critics. It shows a young girl holding what appears to be a 40mm six-shot revolver-type grenade launcher.

"This is unfortunately confused by those unfamiliar with firearms to be a gun," Waters-Merritt said. "It is not a gun." The Military Times considers this weapon to be "less lethal" because of its low-pressure rounds. "The tools shown in the photos and videos release less-lethal methods of control, including smoke," Waters-Merritt said.

Elementary school-aged children line up to tour a Putnam County Sheriff's Office Bearcat armored vehicle.

At the event, participants were able to climb through the Sheriff's Office's Bearcat armored vehicle along with other vehicles. They turned on sirens, lights and got to honk the horn. Officers answered questions and performed demonstrations with a loaded smoke grenade launcher.

"Many of the children who participated had parents, grandparents or legal guardians attend since they walked from the school to the park where the event was located," Waters-Merritt said.

Lots of reaction, but mixed

On Facebook the Sheriff's Office's photo album has been shared at least 40 times and has garnered over 70 comments by late afternoon Wednesday. Reactions are mixed, with some voicing concern and others thanking the Sheriff's Office for their outreach. For context, one post by the agency had 14 shares and 29 comments.

Katie Hathaway, a local gun-violence prevention activist and volunteer with Moms Demand Action, said she was troubled by the agency's Facebook post and photos and initially thought the weapons pictured were guns.

Lack of gun safety: Accidental shootings plague Jacksonville as latest victim is identified; at least 15 since last year

Measures on campuses: Duval Schools passes gun-safety resolution, applauded by local advocacy groups

"Glorifying guns and putting them into the hands of children is appalling. This is gross negligence by PCSO," Hathaway said. "Passing guns around as if they are toys is insane. Law enforcement should instead be promoting responsible gun storage to prevent tragedy."

According to research conducted by the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens ages 1 to 19 in the United States. In 2021 there were at least 25 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 10 deaths and 17 injuries in Florida, Everytown research shows.

Online, critics argued that if adults can't distinguish the difference between a grenade launcher and a gun, young children similarly wouldn't be able to know the difference.

Locally, at least four Jacksonville children were accidentally shot in 2021. Last weekend a 3-year-old Jacksonville boy was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, a police report shows.

When asked by The Times-Union if her opinion changed upon learning that no guns were used, Hathaway said seeing young children hold weapons of any kind was still unsettling. "The vehicles were cool," she said, but "kids holding weapons is not cool."

The Sheriff's Office plans to continue hosting the outreach events.

"We will continue to host and participate in events that promote the positive interactions as well as hands-on learning between law enforcement and our community," Waters-Merritt said. "Children and adults alike took photos, were able to handle the tools used as well as hold helmets, vests our deputies wear on duty as well as meet on of our K9s."

Emily Bloch is an education reporter for The Florida Times-Union. Follow her on Twitter or email her. Sign up for her newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida kids posing with Sheriff's Office grenade launchers draws ire