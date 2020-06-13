'We're tired': Black Americans and allies tell us why they're standing up and speaking out after George Floyd's death

People take part in a rally on April 29, 2015 at Union Square in New York, held in solidarity with demonstrators in Baltimore, Maryland demanding justice for an African-American man who died of severe spinal injuries sustained in police custody.

Protests for racial justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continue across the US and abroad.

Floyd, a Black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Black Americans and allies told us why they're speaking out and standing out, and what's needed to move forward.

A video of the incident prompted widespread outrage that poured onto the streets and online. Floyd's death comes not long after Ahmaud Arbery was killed in Georgia, and Breonna Taylor was killed in Kentucky. For some, Floyd's death was the final straw.

"So I decided to go out because this was an issue and this is something that is very personal to me as a Black woman," Aiysha Whitfield, who attended protests in Chicago told Insider. "Seeing that video made me really angry, and really upset and really frustrated, because of all the years of just this happening, and I just felt like I needed to do something, I need to do my part."

For some, they're hopeful that this movement could spur lasting change and progress to an issue that has existed for centuries.

One Black woman, who asked to not be named for safety reasons, told Insider that the root of the injustices afflicting Black people is tied to white supremacy.

She used an analogy of a tree that bears bad fruit: While slavery, or "the tree," may have ended, Black people have since been subjected to a mass incarceration system, redlining for housing, inadequate education, a negative portrayal in media, among other injustices. Those inequalities are the bad fruit.

"And so what we're seeing now, police brutality, killings of Black folks, it's not much different than what happened years ago when our people were enslaved, and they spoke out against something, they were lynched, they were shot or you know, whatever the case is, they were whipped to stay in order, stay in line with this system that people created," she said. "And I think when people look at it as that, as exactly what it is, then they'll understand the broader picture of what the issue is."

Floyd's death was caught on video and recirculated

While many acknowledged that the anger being shown on the street and across social media is the result of generations of oppression, they say that the capturing of Floyd's death on video was a catalyst for people who normally might not have been aware, or willing to acknowledge the abuse to finally see it.

"Nobody believes Black people when we say that things are going on, like, for every George Floyd, there's like 100 more. And so we only got that one video," the protester, who preferred to not be named, said.

But for some, the way the video went viral and was repeatedly played was concerning.

Victoria, a Black American currently living in Europe told Insider that she didn't watch the video.

"Frankly, I'm sick of Black bodies circulated around the internet, specifically the way that they die. I think that's a bit grotesque but by the same token, I understand that white people wouldn't believe us unless they saw the proof. It's a double edge sword," Victoria, who asked to omit her last name, told Insider.

She explained that she was still mourning the death of Ahmaud Arbery when she heard about Floyd's death.

"You can't say, oh another one, because that defeats the purpose of what Black people are fighting for. But very literally it's yet another one," she said.

She said the incident prompted her to start being more vocal.

Ama Appiah said she initially didn't have a reaction when she saw the video, but couldn't get through the entirety of it.