We're tired of Oklahoma politicians embarrassing the state. The toxic rhetoric needs to stop.

In the last year, Oklahoma politicians have put our state in the spotlight, but the scrutiny has only shown off our worst sides.

Our state's lawmakers have remained focused on issues that have repeatedly torn down our most vulnerable residents and have hyper-fixated on muting the LGBTQ+ community, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, all while championing their own version of indoctrination.

In the past year, The Oklahoman has challenged our leaders to do better.

Here's a look at a few editorials that call for change:

Editorial: It's time for Ryan Walters to end disparaging rhetoric or resign

There's a poison spreading in Oklahoma, and it needs an antidote. It was let loose when 57% of Oklahomans who voted elected Ryan Walters as superintendent of public instruction.

Four months later, it may be time to acknowledge we erred in our judgment and not set the bar any lower for Oklahoma's kids.

With Oklahoma ranked poorly in key metrics nationally, we hoped after the election Walters would have pivoted to doing good for education in the state.

His focus remains more on giving parents, not students, more choice and invoking the word "woke" to conjure up inanely repulsive situations that, in actuality, are innocuous.

Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, and our governor for that matter, do not have to join the chain of national Republican leaders for whom transgender youths and Black history have become the latest whipping posts. Their actions are embarrassing and painful for entire communities of Oklahomans.

Markwayne Mullin's schoolyard bully antics send 'Oklahoma values' down the drain



In November, Sen. Markwayne Mullin instigated tense moments during a Senate hearing when he challenged the president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters to a fistfight. Right there in space where the most deliberative body in the world convenes for decisions that arguably affect the entire world.

Instead of remaining deliberate in addressing labor laws and conditions for workers in factories and warehouses across this country, Mullin believed the time was right to revisit perceived grievances and start a brawl on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

That behavior may be just fine for Mullin and those who think everything can be settled in a fistfight but, contrary to what he said in an interview later, it does not reflect “Oklahoma values.”

When we elect leaders, we expect them to demonstrate a level of intelligence and decorum that does not make the people who elect them look dumb. Their leadership is supposed to elevate the status of their state and the people they represent. Embarrassments happen, but we do not expect them to be of their own making.

Legislators, remove Ryan Walters. End his toxic crusade against Oklahoma teachers

Oklahoma, we elected a superintendent of public instruction who willfully neglects his duty to foster conditions for the academic growth of our children. Instead, he cares more about pushing harmful propaganda and demoralizing our teachers, already exhausted by his toxic rhetoric.

In May, Ryan Walters showed a video at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting that demonstrated exactly his feelings toward teachers: Contempt.

What could only be described as a campaign-style propaganda video is laced with spliced-in comments from speakers at National Education Association (NEA) events and other unidentified individuals to fit Walters’ mantra about liberal indoctrination, and to drive unfounded fear that Oklahoma teachers are pushing porn in public schools and normalizing pedophiles.

There has not been a single public school district in Oklahoma that supports instruction and content that are not appropriate for children. Not one teaches critical race theory. Not one has transgender students taking over team sports. Yet, Walters remains fixated on spreading lies about liberal extremism. Meanwhile, on his watch, educators who have engaged inappropriately with students are still on state payroll.

Oklahoma teachers and parents deserve an ally who will create a functional climate conducive to teaching and learning. Walters is not up to the task.

