‘We're all in this together’: An American under lockdown in Spain, one of the world's coronavirus hot spots
Native New Yorker Giselle Abinader thought she'd be spending weekends traveling around Europe while studying abroad in Barcelona for the year. But the coronavirus pandemic has upended her plans because she's now quarantined to her flat. In a video diary, she shares with Yahoo News her firsthand account of what it's like under lockdown in the country with the third most coronavirus fatalities.