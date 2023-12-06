Who were the top 20 earners at Ellis Tech during fiscal year 2023?

Who were the top 20 earners for Ellis Tech in the 2022-2023 year?

Many administrators and department heads make up the top 20 salaries for H.H. Ellis Technical High School staff in fiscal year 2022-2023. The school paid $8.685 million in total pay that year to 129 employees. The Bulletin received these numbers from Connecticut Technical Education and Career System, through a freedom of information request.

The highest paid employee is Assistant Principal Michael Kaiser, who made $153,849.40 in the 2022-2023 year. The highest paid woman is Principal Jennifer Jarmon, who made $151,461.58. There were 11 men and nine women in the top 20 highest paid employees.

Assistant Principal Rolando Navarro had a total pay of $148,797, but no regular pay because he has been on paid administrative leave since February 2022.

By jobs, there were seven administrators, three science staff, and two P.E. instructors among the top 20. There were also eight department heads among the top 20.

Here is a list of the top earners for fiscal year 2023. For a complete list of all employees, please see our related story.

Name Job Description Regular Pay Total Pay Kaiser, Michael Assistant Principal $116,754.60 $153,849.40 Jarmon, Jennifer G. Principal $119,118.94 $151,461.58 Navarro, Rolando Assistant Principal $0.00 $148,797.40 Smith, Sarah J. Assistant Principal $111,262.49 $133,905.52 Murray, Michelle S Health and Physical Education Instructor $66,570.96 $131,274.10 Rainey, Martha C. Director of Counseling and Admissions $73,699.61 $126,303.35 Gallow, James A Carpentry Department Head $72,731.21 $123,796.07 Camerota MacNeill, Esther School Psychologist, 504 Coordinator $72,292.18 $122,432.73 Arnott ,David E Plumbing and Heating Department Head $71,186.59 $121,900.64 Pascone ,John M Math and Science Department Head $68,401.54 $120,136.29 Pascone, Kimberly A Dean of Students $70,751.52 $117,825.64 DiFormato, Brooke Pasqualina Science Instructor and Athletic Coordinator $48,268.53 $116,668.14 Mizak, Drew Lawton General Education Department Head $65,173.33 $115,935.73 Andracchi, Beverly Z. Science Instructor $68,344.42 $115,892.80 Orcutt, Mathew C. Special Education Instructor $57,844.41 $115,814.53 Degray, Roger R Health and Physical Education Instructor $69,004.30 $115,551.06 DeLucia, Joseph A. Architecture Department Head $77,011.86 $115,207.39 Zipoli, Domenick M Hairdressing and Cosmetology Department Head $70,453.87 $113,028.95 Coporale, Kristy M English Instructor $71,666.59 $112,060.20 Formiglio, Anthony W. Electrical Department Head $46,632.53 $111,977.04

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Ellis Tech has administrators and department heads among top earners