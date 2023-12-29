What were the top 5 single-family home sales in Mecklenburg in 2023? We have the list

Homeowners paid a lot for luxurious homes throughout Mecklenburg County in 2023.

Real estate listings and county records showed that that millions were spent in the market for homes with plenty of living space. More than 38,600 homes were sold in 2023 as of November, according to the latest figures provided by the Canopy, a regional association of Realtors.

Here are the top five single-family homes sales in Mecklenburg County, according to online listings as of Dec. 28.

The lakefront home

This four-bedroom property on Largo Place in Cornelius is right by Lake Norman and sold for $7.67 million on Dec. 5.

Plattner Custom Builders is leading construction efforts, according to Redfin, a real estate company. Some of the features coming to the 6,589-square-foot home include four and 1/2 bathrooms, a platform for lake views, a spa, pool and three-car garage.

South Charlotte mansion

Former North Carolina congressman Robert Pittenger and his wife, Suzanne, sold their “palatial palace” south Charlotte mansion. In 2023, it was the highest asking price among homes for sale in the city.

A Quail Hollow mansion previously owned by former North Carolina congressman Robert Pittenger and his wife, Suzanne, was sold for $7.6 million on Nov. 17, according to county records.

In August, it was one of the highest listings in the Charlotte market at $8.75 million before the price was cut.

The 10,000-square-foot home is near the 14th fairway of Quail Hollow Country Club, home of the PGA Tour Wells Fargo Championship. Some of the features include a marble foyer, a curved staircase beneath 14-foot ceilings and four bedrooms. Each one have en-suite baths, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows and intricate molding.

The Beresford Road home

A Beresford Road home in Charlotte was sold for $7.5 million in 2023

A 10,346-square-foot-home on the 3700 block of Beresford Road in the SouthPark community sold for $7.5 million on April 13.

The home with six bedrooms and seven baths includes a pool, garage and fireplace.

Another lake house

Located along Lake Norman, this 5,781-square-foot-home on Bethelwood Lane was sold for $6.8 million on July 17.

It has six bathrooms and five bedrooms, with the primary room on the main level. There’s s also a pool, rear terrace and a cabana.

A Cornelius home with lakefront views

Located in Cornelius, this sold for $6.7 million in 2023 and includes several unique indoor and outdoor features.

Owners of this 12,042-square-foot home on Connor Quay Court in Cornelius have a view of Lake Norman, according to real estate listings.

The home was sold in late-October for $6.7 million. It has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Some of the features include two docks, a sandy beach area, a pool, a gourmet kitchen, a panic room with a vault door, theater room, bar and a garage with four vehicle spaces.